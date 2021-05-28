Track teams host home meets

For the girls team, there were a number of impressive highlights in the team’s winning performance.

Junior Annie Murphy, a state champion in gymnastics the past two seasons, showed she is a track star as well, winning all four events she competed in: the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump.

She was joined on the proverbial podium in all four of those events, as senior Ava Beyers placed second in the 200, sophomore Sydney Wilson finished second in the triple jump, junior Alyssa Marsh took third in the 100 and junior Grace Nisius placed third in the long jump.

The most well-rounded team event for the ChiefDogs was the shotput, where the team swept the top three spots. Junior Sydney Lueck placed first with a throw of 31-feet, 11-inches, freshman Lizzie Lueck was second at 27-feet, 1-inch and junior Amanda Bender was third at 26-feet, 2-inches.

Sydney Lueck also won the discus, with a throw of 93-feet, 6-inches.

BFWB’s final individual winner was Nisius, who was first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06, joined by a third-place finish from freshman Karen Flores at 1:13.