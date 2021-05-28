Track teams host home meets

Both the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track teams hosted home meets, and both squads saw success in those events.
Badger
The Badgers hosted a seven-team invitational on May 21, and both the boys and girls standings were tight finishes.
Badger’s boys team won with a score of 153, narrowly edging past Oregon’s second-place score of 152. Meanwhile, the girls placed second with 171 points behind Oregon’s winning 174.5.
Two Badger boys won their events as junior Brody Kluge took first in the triple jump at 40-feet, 3.5-inches and sophomore Tim DeVries placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 17.59.
DeVries also had a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.59.
Junior Wyatt Krueger had the boys team’s only second-place finish in the long jump, with a distance of 18-feet, 4-inches.
Five Badger boys had third-place finishes, but none were closer to moving into second than junior Demetrius Farmakis, who took third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:38.96, less than half a second behind Marengo senior Zach Secor’s time of 4:38.77.
Senior Seth Linnenmann placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.75. Junior Connor Bates took third in the discus with a throw of 133-feet, 1-inch.
A pair of Badgers tied for third place in the high jump, as senior Eli Giovingo and freshman Mitchell Rothschild both hit a height of 5-feet, 6-inches.
The only relay win for either the boys or the girls came when the boys 4x800 team won with a time of 8:55.
Senior Isabella Vitullo had a stellar day for the girls team, placing first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.43, second in the 200-meter dash at 28.22, second in the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 6.5-inches and second in the triple jump at 30-feet, 2-inches.
A fellow Badger won the triple jump, as sophomore Camryn Knaack had a jump ot 33-feet, 2-inches.
Junior Vivian Ford rounded out the Badgers’ event winners, taking first in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.
Four more Badger girls had second-place finishes in the meet, led by senior Ava Trent’s pair of second place finishes. In the 1600-meter run, Trent had a time of 5:53, and in the 3200-meter run, she crossed the finish line at 12:37.
Junior Kate Hoover finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34. Senior Alli Oomens placed second in the shot put with a distance of 32-feet, 3.5-inches.
Senior Macie Todd finished in a tie for second place in the high jump with Harvard sophomore Asha Billstrand, with both girls recording a height of 4-feet, 8-inches.
BFWB
On May 18, the ChiefDogs hosted a home triangular track meet, with the girls team taking first place and the boys finishing third.
Freshman Kaden Rambatt continued his stellar debut season, winning the pole vault with a new personal best of 12-feet, 9-inches, just nine inches shy of the school record set by older brother Kyle Rambatt in 2013.
BFWB’s other pole vault competitor placed second as senior Jacob Laing hit a height of 8-feet, 6-inches.
Three more ChiefDogs boys won their events, with one athlete winning two events.
Junior Tyler Wilson won both the long jump and triple jump, with lengths of 19-feet, 4-inches in the long jump and 39-feet, 5-inches in the triple jump.
Another champion for the boys was sophomore Jax Hertel, who won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11, followed closely by senior teammate River Riley with a 12.23 second-place finish.
The final BFWB boys event winner was junior Gus Foster, who placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.
Big Foot/Williams Bay had one more runner near the top of the standings as freshman Claton Flies finished second in the 3200-meter run at 12:06.
The ChiefDogs 4x100-meter relay team also earned a first place finish.
For the girls team, there were a number of impressive highlights in the team’s winning performance.
Junior Annie Murphy, a state champion in gymnastics the past two seasons, showed she is a track star as well, winning all four events she competed in: the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump.
She was joined on the proverbial podium in all four of those events, as senior Ava Beyers placed second in the 200, sophomore Sydney Wilson finished second in the triple jump, junior Alyssa Marsh took third in the 100 and junior Grace Nisius placed third in the long jump.
The most well-rounded team event for the ChiefDogs was the shotput, where the team swept the top three spots. Junior Sydney Lueck placed first with a throw of 31-feet, 11-inches, freshman Lizzie Lueck was second at 27-feet, 1-inch and junior Amanda Bender was third at 26-feet, 2-inches.
Sydney Lueck also won the discus, with a throw of 93-feet, 6-inches.
BFWB’s final individual winner was Nisius, who was first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06, joined by a third-place finish from freshman Karen Flores at 1:13.
Two more ChiefDogs had third-place finishes, with Beyers taking third in the 100-meter hurdles and junior Emily Leon in third in the 800-meter run.
A pair of relay teams took first, with the 4x100 and 4x200 squads winning their races.
The ChiefDogs hit the road two days later, competing in the Blue Jay Invite in Cambridge, with the boys placing fifth out of nine teams, and the girls taking third.
Foster won the 800-meter and 1600-meter run, while Rambatt won the pole vault as the boys’ only event winners.
Wilson made the podium in a pair of events, taking third in the long jump and triple jump.
Murphy won both the long jump and triple jump, while also placing second in the 100-meter dash. Beyers took first place in the 100-meter hurdles.
Lueck also placed second in the shot put.
The only relay win for the BFWB team came in the girls 4x200-meter relay.