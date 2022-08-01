Ann Majercik takes over Williams Bay varsity volleyball, excited about her experienced team

Ann Majercik, a social studies teacher at Williams Bay Middle School and High School, is now the Williams Bay head volleyball coach. She served as the junior varsity coach the previous two seasons.

She was officially hired for the position back in the spring.

“I have been teaching at Williams Bay now for six years,” Majercik said. “I have been coaching ever since I started teaching, I used to coach volleyball at my old high school in Illinois, but as I moved closer to Williams Bay it made it a better option to coach here.”

Majercik finds it particularly exciting to coach this team, a team that only replaces one senior from the team last season that went 6-21 overall and 3-3 in the Trailways-South Conference.

“There’s a lot of seniors with this particular group,” she said. “I think they have the ability to go and do some really great things. It was just the right opportunity to start in the head coach position, and with our prior coach leaving (Bill Nevoraski), it was a perfect opportunity to dip my toes into being the head coach.”

While she is coaching a new team, she is familiar with many of the players from teaching, which she admits makes for a much easier transition into this new head-coaching role.

“A lot of the seniors I had as eighth graders like five years ago, so with the benefit of teaching at Williams Bay you get to know the kids well,” Majercik said. “I have had most of them and have a pretty good rapport and relationship with most of them.”

Twin sisters Bridget and Margaret Higgins both return for their senior year. The Higgins sisters each tallied 42 kills last season, according to wiscsportsnet.com. Margaret led the team with 118 assists. Senior Evelyn Hamberg, who finished second on the team in kills with 85 and first with 257 digs returns to the team. Junior AnnMarie Cates returns after leading the team in kills with 87 last season.

“Through our different kind of contact days, we have worked on quickening our offense,” Majercik said. “The girls are comfortable with one another, but we’re trying to run quick plays and quicken our offense so that we can be more competitive within our conference this year in comparison to last year. We are trying to make that more effective and making our setting and hitting connections work to our benefit.”

Two girls on the JV team last season, junior Madilynn VanDeBogert and senior Rebekah Scott, could not play on varsity due to transfer rules last season and Majercik is excited to see what they are capable of as middle hitters.

“I’m excited to see what they can do as they’ll be helping us out in the middle,” she said. Margaret and Bridget Higgins have been on varsity the past three years, so I’m excited to see what they can do as well.”

Majercik believes flexibility will be a strong point for this experienced team.

“We might switch around some positions just because we have the ability to have a couple more hitters, so I’m excited to play around with that,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of versatility with the amount of positions the girls can play.”

Majercik has an extensive background in coaching volleyball and is familiar with many of the faces on the roster whether it be through teaching or coaching. But she is still new to the varsity head coaching position and wants to start building a program that kids want to continue to be a part of now and in the future.

“We want to have a program that everyone wants to be a part of,” she said. “Since Williams Bay is so small, it’s important for us to retain our athletes and get as many as we can. I want to build a culture that the girls can see themselves being accepted in and seeing personal growth within themselves. Team wise, I want to dominate conference. With so many returners that have varsity experience, I think it is to our benefit. We want to become a dominant figure in our conference. Whether that’s winning the conference or being in the top two, we want to make a name for ourselves.”