Badger and Bay lose volleyball debuts

The Badger and Williams Bay volleyball teams both kicked off their seasons, and while they each picked up a loss in their debut, the Badgers were able to shake off the rust and pick up a win later on.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs kicked off 2020 with a road matchup Sept. 18 against Cambria-Friesland, with the home team picking up a 3-0 sweep.

It was a close first set, with the Hilltoppers winning 25-20. Williams Bay stumbled a bit in the second set, losing 25-14.

The Bay pushed Cambria-Friesland to the limit in the third set, forcing overtime, though the Hilltoppers once again came out on top 26-24.

It was a pair of sophomores who led the way offensively for the Bulldogs, as Evelyn Hamberg led the team with seven kills, while Bridget Higgins was close behind with six.

Badger

The Badgers had to face the toughest team on their schedule in the first game of the year Sept. 15, hosting Burlington, a state semifinalist from the 2019 season. Badger could not pull off the upset, falling 3-0.

The Demons picked up sizable wins in the first two sets, winning 25-12 and 25-11, but Badger rallied back in the third and only lost by a 25-22 score.