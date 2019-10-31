When Badger’s volleyball team traveled Oct. 24 to face Janesville Craig in the first round of the playoffs, the Lake Geneva squad was a slight underdog in the nine-seed versus eight-seed matchup.
That did not phase the Badgers, as they pulled off a 3-1 win over the Cougars to advance.
Badger won a 25-22 nail-biter in the first set, but Janesville followed up with a solid 25-13 win in the second set that could have swung the momentum in their favor.
Instead, Badger bounced back with two more close victories 25-23 and 25-21 to close out the victory.
Senior Cam Johnston led the way for Badger in her second-to-last game, notching 11 kills and picking up a block.
The win over Craig earned Badger an Oct. 26 match against Burlington, a Southern Lakes Conference foe and one of the state’s best squads. Just as the Demons football team did the night before, the volleyball team eliminated the Badgers from the postseason with a 3-0 win.
Badger played its best with its back against the wall, losing a tight third set 25-18. Burlington picked up sizable wins in the first and second sets, 25-12 and 25-9 respectively.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs fought hard in their only playoff match of the year Oct. 22, falling to the higher-seeded Cuba City 3-0 in a 13-seed against four-seed match.
Cuba City won the first set by a 25-8 margin, but the Bay closed the gap in the second and third sets, falling 25-18 and 25-15 to end the season.