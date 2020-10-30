Badger and Bay volleyball teams knocked out of playoffs

Both the Badger and Williams Bay volleyball teams saw their seasons end Oct. 22 in the first round of the playoffs.

Badger

The Badgers started the postseason with a road trip to Waterford, where the Wolverines defeated the visitors 3-0.

As Southern Lakes Conference foes, the two teams played each other twice in the regular season, with Waterford winning 3-0 and 3-1.

Despite losing all three sets, Badger got closer to victory as the match went on, with Waterford winning 25-15 in the first set, 25-19 in the second and requiring extra points to win in the third 26-24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs had a road match against Waterloo in the first round, and the Pirates seized their home-court advantage for a 3-0 win over the Bay.

Waterloo had a firm control during the first two sets, winning 25-9 in the first and 25-6 in the second. Williams Bay was able to keep it close in the third set, still falling 25-19.

Senior Maria Anhold led the team in kills during the final game of her WBHS career, notching three kills in the defeat.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.