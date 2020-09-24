Badger volleyball builds on bond

After the conclusion of the 2019 season, Badger volleyball players knew they would need to replace a few of their top players, including Cam Johnston and Bella Bromeland.
While the 2020 squad will have its fair share of talented players, it also has a bond that the previous year’s team did not. This group endured months of debate about whether they will even play this fall, and that stress has galvanized the team into an even stronger unit.
“Almost having the option taken away from us, that brought us together as a team,” senior hitter Kayla Cowart said. “It definitely motivated us to try harder and push harder.”
Like all teams across the state, Badger’s season will look very different than it has in years past. The team will play fewer games, and will play none of the tournaments that typically fill the weekends on the schedule, and will only face off against foes from the Southern Lakes Conference.
For some of the Badger programs, only facing off against the SLC might be an advantage. But with perennial state title contenders Burlington, Union Grove and Westosha Central in the mix, it will provide a challenge for the Badger volleyball team in particular.
However, the Badgers are confident in their abilities, with a team goal to finish in the top half of the conference — which head coach Megan Walsh thinks is achievable.
“We’re looking at the top half of the conference, for sure. We think we have a chance to be competitive with some of those teams we lost to last year,” Walsh said.
A big part of the team’s confidence comes from the strength of its offensive attack.
Cowart and fellow senior hitter Macie Todd were second and third on the team in kills last year. The team’s leading setter from a season ago, Jeni Johnson, returns, and is joined by junior setter Allie Korba, who recently moved to the area from the Chicago suburbs.
Even though Korba is new to the team, she and Johnson have been diligently working to try to integrate into the mix, and strengthen that connection even more, after the scare of nearly losing the season.
And, according to Johnson, their efforts have not been in vain.
“Communication is a really big aspect of volleyball, and I think that’s really going to show,” Johnson said.
