Badger volleyball builds on bond

After the conclusion of the 2019 season, Badger volleyball players knew they would need to replace a few of their top players, including Cam Johnston and Bella Bromeland.

While the 2020 squad will have its fair share of talented players, it also has a bond that the previous year’s team did not. This group endured months of debate about whether they will even play this fall, and that stress has galvanized the team into an even stronger unit.

“Almost having the option taken away from us, that brought us together as a team,” senior hitter Kayla Cowart said. “It definitely motivated us to try harder and push harder.”

Like all teams across the state, Badger’s season will look very different than it has in years past. The team will play fewer games, and will play none of the tournaments that typically fill the weekends on the schedule, and will only face off against foes from the Southern Lakes Conference.

For some of the Badger programs, only facing off against the SLC might be an advantage. But with perennial state title contenders Burlington, Union Grove and Westosha Central in the mix, it will provide a challenge for the Badger volleyball team in particular.