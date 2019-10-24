Before the Badger volleyball team hit the court Oct. 15 for the final game of the regular season, the five seniors on the squad were honored as a part of senior night. With three of the five playing three or more years on varsity, the pre-game celebration recognized a sizable impact on the program.
Unfortunately for the seniors and the team, they were not able to cap off senior night with a win, losing 3-0 to Wilmot.
The Wilmot Panthers were far from an unfamiliar foe for the Badgers, with the teams meeting up three times earlier in the year in tournaments before facing off in official conference play. Wilmot won two of the meetings, 2-0 and 2-1, while Badger won one meeting 2-1, suggesting the Oct. 15 matchup would be a tightly-contested faceoff.
In the first two sets, the closeness of the two teams’ skill levels was apparent.
Badger took an 8-4 lead early in the first set, but Wilmot responded with a 6-0 run to take a 10-8 lead. That two-point advantage slowly grew through the remainder of the set, as both teams went on alternating runs. But the Panthers ended up with a 25-20 win to go up 1-0 in sets.
Wilmot was red hot to start the second set, jumping out to a quick 7-1 lead, which they turned into a 12-4 margin shortly after. Badger was able to claw back a bit with a 6-2 run to make it 14-10 in favor of the Panthers.
Once again, Wilmot caught fire, bringing their lead to nine points at 23-14, just two away from a dominant second-set victory. The Badgers had other plans.
With senior Kayleigh Kanneberg serving, Badger rattled off seven straight points to cut it to a 23-21 Wilmot lead. Clean serves have been an issue for the Badgers throughout the season, so to see stellar serves by a senior leader on senior night was a major boost to the team, which head coach Megan Walsh emphasized in a timeout during the midst of the run.
“I said, you’re a senior, you’re leading your team. It starts with you and your serve, so stay aggressive with it and just stay smart with your serves,” Walsh said.
Despite the rally, Wilmot snapped the run at seven points, then won two straight to secure a 25-21 win in set two.
In the third set, the Panthers got the better of the Badgers from start to finish, winning 25-10 for the 3-0 sweep.
In all three sets, Wilmot’s big difference maker was Karina Leber, who led both teams with 15 kills. More than just the kill totals, Leber was spiking the ball so hard that even when the Badgers were able to dig it, they were not able to set up their offense as easily as they usually do.
For Badger, facing such a dynamic playmaker was a good learning experience to wrap up the regular season, in case they have to face another star hitter once the playoffs roll around.
“She’s a good player, she’s going to have good kills, so we just tried to work on coming back from that and saying ‘That’s okay, how do we just keep playing?’” Walsh said.
Badger’s leader in kills was Macie Todd with seven, followed by Cam Johnston and Natalie Culp, who tied with four apiece. Besides just her strong serving, Kanneberg led the Badgers in assists with nine.
While Walsh said getting the win would have been icing on the cake for senior night, nonetheless it was still a nice moment for the team, especially the senior class.
“They were excited, and the underclassmen and the seniors’ parents did a good job with decorating and setting it up and making it special for them,” Walsh said. “Not getting the win is tough — that’s ultimately what we’re here for — but I think it was a great night for them, with the festivities and the support of the crowd and their teammates.”
SLC Tournament
On Oct. 19, the Badgers were back in action at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, where the team lost a pair of matches.
First up was a contest against Westosha Central where the Falcons picked up a 2-0 win. It was a consistent performance by the two teams, with Westosha winning both sets by a 25-18 score.
The Badgers also fell by a 2-0 score to Waterford. The first set in this match was also decided by a 25-18 score, but the Wolverines pulled away in the second set for a 25-9 victory.