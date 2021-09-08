Badger volleyball easily defeats Wilmot in SLC opener

The Badger volleyball team kicked off the Southern Lakes Conference schedule with a bang, soundly beating Wilmot in a 3-0 sweep in Lake Geneva on Sept. 2.
Oddly enough, it was not the first meeting between the two teams this season despite being the first scheduled conference game. Badger and Wilmot met up on Aug. 28 at a tournament that Wilmot hosted, and the Badgers won by a 2-1 margin.
In their second meeting, Badger kept its foot on the gas the entire match, and that was the key to winning without dropping a set.
At the start of the match, the Badgers were clearly clicking on all cylinders, quickly building a 6-1 lead and expanding that up to a 12-4 advantage not long after.
Starting slowly has not been an issue for the Badgers this season, though they have had trouble with maintaining that early momentum throughout the remainder of a set.
“We’ve kind of been battling a little bit. Super energetic at the beginning and then having a lull in the teen range,” head coach Megan Walsh said.
That did not end up being an issue against the Panthers, as Badger continued to expand its lead en route to a 25-10 first-set win.
Wilmot took its first and only lead of the night at the start of the second set, going ahead 1-0 before the Badgers went on a nine-point rally for an early 9-1 lead. Just like in the first set, that deficit only continued to expand as Badger won 25-9 to take a 2-0 set lead.
After weathering some early-season energy inconsistencies, Walsh was making sure that her players knew that the game against Wilmot was a perfect learning experience for the higher-intensity games they may have down the road.
“Every timeout, every time we talked, that was the discussion. It doesn’t matter what the score is, you play like you’re down five and you keep rolling,” Walsh said.
With the Badgers clearly a step above the Panthers through two sets, Walsh started toying with her rotation in the third.
Because of the unfamiliar lineups, Badgers’ margin of victory was lower in the third set, only winning 25-20, though it still seemed like Badger was in the driver’s seat the entire set.
Not only did the coach substitute many of the players off her bench, she also put some of her starters into positions they do not typically play in order to get them experienced for any curveballs the season might throw at them later.
However, Walsh did her best to make sure none of her players ever felt lost despite their changing circumstances.
“If somebody wasn’t quite confident in a position, we put them next to someone that is always in that position so they could help each other out. They did a great job supporting each other,” Walsh said.
Other action
Prior to the win over Wilmot, the Badgers lost a 3-0 road match against Middleton on Aug. 31.
It was a closely contested first set, with Badger falling 25-21, but the Cardinals pulled away in the next two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-13.