Badger volleyball easily defeats Wilmot in SLC opener

After weathering some early-season energy inconsistencies, Walsh was making sure that her players knew that the game against Wilmot was a perfect learning experience for the higher-intensity games they may have down the road.

“Every timeout, every time we talked, that was the discussion. It doesn’t matter what the score is, you play like you’re down five and you keep rolling,” Walsh said.

With the Badgers clearly a step above the Panthers through two sets, Walsh started toying with her rotation in the third.

Because of the unfamiliar lineups, Badgers’ margin of victory was lower in the third set, only winning 25-20, though it still seemed like Badger was in the driver’s seat the entire set.

Not only did the coach substitute many of the players off her bench, she also put some of her starters into positions they do not typically play in order to get them experienced for any curveballs the season might throw at them later.

However, Walsh did her best to make sure none of her players ever felt lost despite their changing circumstances.