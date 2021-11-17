Badger volleyball players receive end of season awards

The Badger Badgers volleyball team held its annual award banquet Tuesday night, Nov. 9 at Badger High School, where awards were given out to players selected by coaches and teammates alike.

The rookie of the year award went to junior Chloe Rawlings, who was in her first season a varsity volleyball player.

“She definitely stepped up in her first year as a varsity athlete,” Badger volleyball coach Megan Rose Walsh said. “She (Chloe) was a very multi-faceted player and stepped in that setting position and honed in on perfecting her craft of making her team better.”

The offensive player of the year award, voted on by coaches and teammates, was junior Brooke Brumm. Brumm led the team in kills this season with 133, had the highest kill percentage at 32.9% and averaged 1.8 kills per set.

“She (Brooke) worked a lot on perfecting on what she could do on the court what she could do to help make herself better and execute better up-front,” Walsh said.

The defensive player of the year was also awarded to senior Madison Zilskie.

“She (Madison) was definitely a lead by example type player for us,” Walsh said. “She made many gains and improvements throughout the season.”

Zilskie was third on the team in assists, first in service receptions, fifth in aces and had a total of 274 digs, leading her team.

The most improved award was given was to junior Paige Linneman and senior Makayla Cooper.

Linneman was second on the team in kills with 109, led the Badgers with a total of 30 aces in her junior season.

“We definitely relied on Paige for her offensive skills as well as her defensive skills,” Walsh said. “She worked all around as an offensive player, but honed in as a defensive end whether it was front row attacks or back row attacks, working on serve receptions and being consistent.”

Cooper was also honored with the most improved award

“As an athlete, from freshman to senior year, was definitely one of the most improved athletes I have seen in a tough position,” Walsh said. “She led by example on the court in teaching her teammates by word and helping her teammates understand the game with younger teammates I think helped herself improve as well.”

The final award of the night, the coaches award that is only voted on by the coaching staff, was given to junior Leigha Funari.

“This player (Leigha) exemplifies what it means to be dedicated coachable athlete,” Walsh said. “She represents Badger High School well both on and off the court with sportsmanship, character and leadership.”

Badger finished with an overall record of 4-16 and finished seventh in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“This team had a great group dynamic with many new faces and the seniors did a fantastic job of welcoming those underclassmen and helping them to learn plays, defense and what is happening on the court,” Walsh said. “I have been coaching 30 seasons, 10 years of three different sports, and they’re definitely one of my top five teams.”

