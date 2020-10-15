Badger volleyball team wins in 3-2 comeback over Union Grove

Badger's volleyball team worked its way out of a handful of jams to pick up a 3-2 win over Union Grove tonight to cap off the Badgers' senior night festivities.

The home team came out the gates hot, winning the first set. Union Grove responded strong, winning the next two sets to take a 2-1 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Badgers stayed composed, winning the final two sets to claim the victory.

The win shows the growth of the Badger players throughout the year, as the girls got revenge for a 3-1 loss against Union Grove on Sept. 29.

