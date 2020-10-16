Badger volleyball wins two matches, Williams Bay loses two

It was a good week for the Badger volleyball program as the team won both games it played, but the Williams Bay girls did not have the same fortunes, losing both of their matches.
Badger
The Badgers faced off in a road match against Delavan-Darien on Oct. 8, and Badger came away with a 3-1 victory.
Delavan got the better of the Badgers in the first set, winning 25-20, but the visitors turned things around after that.
The Badgers won the second set 25-14, the third set 25-15, and the fourth set 25-17 to clinch the match victory.
Badger made it two wins in a row when the team hosted Elkhorn on Oct. 10 and the Badgers won a back-and-forth 3-2 match.
Elkhorn won the first set 25-18—which ended up being the set with the widest margin of victory.
In the second set, the Badgers tied the match with a 25-21 win. The Elks responded with a 25-23 third-set win to take a 2-1 lead.
Support Local Journalism
Badger closed out the match by winning the fourth set 25-22, and the fifth and deciding set 15-13.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs started off with a match against Johnson Creek in Williams Bay on Oct. 6, but the Bluejays got the better of the home team, winning 3-0.
Williams Bay could not get much going in the first set, and Johnson Creek won convincingly 25-6. The second set was a different story, though, as the Bulldogs pushed their opponents to the limit before coming up just short in a 25-22 Johnson Creek win.
WBHS had more trouble in the third set, and Johnson Creek closed out the match in a 25-10 win for the sweep.
The two teams met again on the Bluejays’ home turf on Oct. 8, and Johnson Creek once again defeated Williams Bay by a 3-0 margin.
Bay kept the first set close before losing 25-17, but Johnson Creek took the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-14.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!