Big Foot beats Badger to open volleyball season

Both the Badger and Big Foot volleyball teams started the season in the same gymnasium, competing in the Big Foot Triangular on Tuesday Aug. 24.

While both squads lost 2-0 matches to Burlington Catholic Central, Big Foot was able to squeak out a win over their cross-lake rivals in a tight three-set match.

The Chiefs started the match with an extra-points win, 27-25. Badger bounced back in the second set, winning 25-20 to even the score 1-1, but Big Foot finished off the victory with a 15-8 victory in Set 3.

Senior Mya Burdick was in peak form during the win, scoring 17 kills, two aces and 2.5 blocks to lead the Chiefs in all three categories.

Big Foot had a jam-packed weekend, playing 11 matches over a two-day span on Aug. 27-28 at the Cougar-Viking Classic in Janesville.

The Chiefs went a respectable 7-4 over the course of the event, though they finished strong with three-straight wins including 2-0 victories over Tomah and Janesville Parker in the final two matches of the tournament.

Badger

The Badgers participated in an invitational over the weekend as well, traveling to Wilmot where the team went 1-2 in their three matches.