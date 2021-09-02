Big Foot beats Badger to open volleyball season

Both the Badger and Big Foot volleyball teams started the season in the same gymnasium, competing in the Big Foot Triangular on Tuesday Aug. 24.
While both squads lost 2-0 matches to Burlington Catholic Central, Big Foot was able to squeak out a win over their cross-lake rivals in a tight three-set match.
The Chiefs started the match with an extra-points win, 27-25. Badger bounced back in the second set, winning 25-20 to even the score 1-1, but Big Foot finished off the victory with a 15-8 victory in Set 3.
Senior Mya Burdick was in peak form during the win, scoring 17 kills, two aces and 2.5 blocks to lead the Chiefs in all three categories.
Big Foot had a jam-packed weekend, playing 11 matches over a two-day span on Aug. 27-28 at the Cougar-Viking Classic in Janesville.
The Chiefs went a respectable 7-4 over the course of the event, though they finished strong with three-straight wins including 2-0 victories over Tomah and Janesville Parker in the final two matches of the tournament.
Badger
The Badgers participated in an invitational over the weekend as well, traveling to Wilmot where the team went 1-2 in their three matches.
First, the Badger’s lost a 2-1 match against Stoughton 20-25, 25-12, 15-8, then they were defeated 25-8, 25-20 in a two-set match with Racine Prairie School.
Badger turned it around in the final match, against conference rival Wilmot, winning a 2-1 match by a 25-19, 8-25, 15-10 score.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs started off with four matches at a tournament hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian, and WBHS went 1-3 in their matches.
Things started well as the Bulldogs won a 2-1 match over Lourdes, dropping the first set 25-22, then winning the next two by 25-17 and 15-9 margins.
However, the Dogs lost their next three matches by a 2-0 score, falling to Bonduel, Winneconne and Valley Christian.