Big Foot beats Bulldogs in Bay volleyball tournament

Williams Bay girls volleyball team started their week strong, winning a pair of Trailways Conference matches.
First was a home game against Madison Country Day on Sept. 7, which the Bulldogs won in a 3-0 sweep.
WBHS won the first set by a wide margin 25-9, then took the second 25-21 and closed out the win with a 25-12 third-set victory.
Two days later the Dogs went on the road and beat Palmyra-Eagle 3-1.
Palmyra got the better of Williams Bay in the first set 25-19, though the Bulldogs won the next three sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 to bounce back.
On Sept. 11, Williams Bay hosted a tournament, and the Dogs went 0-2 in a pair of games on the day.
Against Racine Lutheran, Williams Bay lost 25-12, 25-18.
The other match was against cross-lake rival Big Foot, and the Chiefs won by a 25-22, 25-11 margin.
Big Foot
The Big Foot volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep in a nonconference match against Janesville Parker on Sept. 7.
Despite the lopsided final score, all three sets were closely contested.
The Chiefs won the first set 25-23, then the second set 27-25. The third set was their widest margin of victory, 25-22.
Senior Mya Burdick led the team in a pair of stats, with nine kills and five blocks. Seniors Morgan Rego and Sydney Lueck tied in the top spot with two aces apiece. Senior Lydia Larson had the most assists for the Chiefs with 20. Junior Sydney Wilson picked up the most digs, notching 13.
Besides just their win over the Bulldogs in the Sept. 11 tournament, the Chiefs won three more matches before losing one in a 4-1 day overall.
Big Foot defeated Hustisford 2-0, while also beating Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien both by 2-1 scores.
Kenosha Christian Life handed the Chiefs their only defeat of the day, winning a 2-0 match.
Badger
The Badgers had a tough week, dropping a trio of matches.
First was a conference clash against Westosha Central on Sept. 7, which the Falcons won 3-0.
Westosha won the first set 25-18, though the Badger kept it closer in set two, falling 25-20. The Falcons closed out the sweep with a 25-19 margin in the third set.
Badger lost a pair of matches during an invitational in Kenosha on Sept. 10.
Against Kettle Moraine, the Badgers fell 25-13, 25-18. Against Kenosha Tremper, the Badgers lost 25-21, 25-16.