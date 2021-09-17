Big Foot beats Bulldogs in Bay volleyball tournament

Senior Mya Burdick led the team in a pair of stats, with nine kills and five blocks. Seniors Morgan Rego and Sydney Lueck tied in the top spot with two aces apiece. Senior Lydia Larson had the most assists for the Chiefs with 20. Junior Sydney Wilson picked up the most digs, notching 13.

Besides just their win over the Bulldogs in the Sept. 11 tournament, the Chiefs won three more matches before losing one in a 4-1 day overall.

Big Foot defeated Hustisford 2-0, while also beating Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien both by 2-1 scores.

Kenosha Christian Life handed the Chiefs their only defeat of the day, winning a 2-0 match.

Badger

The Badgers had a tough week, dropping a trio of matches.

First was a conference clash against Westosha Central on Sept. 7, which the Falcons won 3-0.

Westosha won the first set 25-18, though the Badger kept it closer in set two, falling 25-20. The Falcons closed out the sweep with a 25-19 margin in the third set.

Badger lost a pair of matches during an invitational in Kenosha on Sept. 10.