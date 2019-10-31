WALWORTH — When Big Foot’s volleyball team hit the court Oct. 22 for its first playoff game, they lined up across the net from a familiar foe. Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater made the trek to Walworth to face the Chiefs, and based on past results, it looked to be a close matchup.
On Sept. 17, the two teams faced off in Walworth, and the Chiefs won a back-and-forth 3-2 match in which Whitewater star Emme Bullis was injured halfway through. The two squads met again Oct. 19 in the Rock Valley Conference tournament, and this time the Whippets exacted their revenge in 2-1 fashion.
With the season on the line three days later, the Whippets picked up a 3-0 sweep, thanks to a dominant performance by Bullis. But the matchup was closer than the set score suggests
Early in the first set, it was clear that the match would be a streaky one, as Whitewater went up 3-0, then Big Foot cut it to 3-2, then Whitewater went up 5-2 before Big Foot tied it at 5-5.
Also apparent from the first points was that the crowd was raucous and ready for the postseason. A sizable contingent of Whitewater fans made the half-hour trip down to Big Foot High School to root on their squad. And while Chiefs fans were split between home soccer and volleyball contests, those who made their way into the gymnasium were loud and proud from the start.
The two teams continued going back and forth until the Whippets led 10-7, but Whitewater blew the set open with a 7-1 run to bring the score to 17-8. In need of a boost to get back in the game, Big Foot head coach Caitlin Dowden substituted in Sariah Tracy to try to get a serving streak going.
Throughout the rest of the match as well, whenever the Cheifs had their backs against the wall, Dowden would bring Tracy into the game to try to pump up her teammates with her enthusiastic attitude.
“She just brings energy when she gets that ace, which is something the team needs. She gets so excited and into it,” Dowden said.
Sure enough, the junior’s energy and multiple aces kick-started the Chiefs, who rattled off nine straight points to bring the score back within one at 17-16. Whitewater was able to respond with one final 8-1 run, though, closing out the first set at 25-17.
In the second set, it was a less up-and-down pace, as the Whippets slowly but surely built a lead one point at a time. That advantage reached its peak at an eight-point 21-13 lead, which slightly lessened to seven when Whitewater took a 24-17 lead just one point away from closing out the match.
With their backs against the wall, the Chiefs won four straight points to cut the lead to 24-21. But the comeback effort stalled there, as the road team won the final point to take a 2-0 set lead with a 25-21 win.
In the third set, the teams were in a deadlock early on, with eight ties in the beginning stages of the set, capped off with the two teams tied at 14-14. Big Foot was able to build up a 17-14 lead, but once again, the teams found themselves tied at 18-18, 19-19 and 20-20.
The Whippets were able to take a lead from there, but Big Foot cut the deficit down to one at 23-22. Whitewater won the next two points to close out the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.
Bullis was the driving force behind the Whitewater win, picking up 16 kills, double the second-best Whippet attacker Kacie Carollo’s eight. Besides just the kills, her hard-hitting play style helped pump up the rest of the Whippets and threw the Chiefs off their game.
“She makes that team. If she’s on, everyone else feeds off of it. Yes, the other players contribute, but they feed off of her hype,” Dowden said.
While a couple of Chiefs were able to get things going offensively, including Lindsay Paulsen, who led the team with eight kills, the team as a whole was constantly trying to fend off Bullis, which took a toll.
“All night long, we were on the defensive end of things. We had some offense that went for us, but we were constantly trying to defend off something else,” Dowden said.
The loss ended the season for the Chiefs, and while Dowden would have preferred to delay the offseason for another week or two, the team will have plenty to work for this offseason.
Regardless of the sport, most coaches realize that for their teams to succeed, they need to do more than just work on skills with their players; they need to hit the weight room to get bigger, faster and stronger. Dowden is no different, and pointed to the Whippets’ ability to out-muscle the Chiefs as a perfect example of where the program needs to get by next August.
“You look at all the jousts at the net, and we were always on the losing end of it. We’ve got to be that team that can go out and battle,” Dowden said.