Big Foot volleyball brings back large senior class

On the court, the Big Foot volleyball team will look very similar this fall.

Of the 10 players that played in more than half the Chiefs’ sets in the 2021 spring season, seven will be back including three of the four players that played in every set. Additionally, three of the team’s four all-conference honorees return this fall.

However, the team’s bench will look a little different as longtime assistant coach Chad Roehl moves over a spot to take over the team’s head coaching duties.

While Roehl is a familiar face in the program with 10 years as a varsity assistant and JV coach, now that he’s in control rather than just aiding someone else’s vision for the team, things might look a little different.

“I think there’s certainly been some changes. Different drills and different expectations,” Roehl said.

For the players, most of whom played under Roehl at the JV level, it is an exciting return to a familiar style.

“I actually love it. I had him my freshman year as a coach, he really believed in me and knew what I struggled with and worked on it,” senior Riley Summers said.