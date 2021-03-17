Big Foot volleyball cruises past Clinton

WALWORTH — In Big Foot’s first two games of the year, the Chiefs fell behind early in the first set and had to try to fight from behind to regain momentum.

That was not an issue in their match on March 9, as the team gained control early and cruised in a 3-0 sweep against Clinton.

“We had the energy and the excitement, we set the pace. We haven’t had that, we’ve been playing from behind,” head coach Caitlin Dowden said.

From the get-go, Big Foot junior hitter Mya Burdick was in peak form, ferociously spiking the ball to help fuel an 8-0 run to start the game for the Chiefs.

Burdick is a key cog in the Big Foot offense, and Dowden says that making sure the junior gets a few early kills is important for the team’s success.

“It’s intimidating when she bounces that ball. You get a couple of those early, and then every time she goes to swing you’re on your heels,” Dowden said. “We have to establish Mya early, because that frees up everybody else.”

After grabbing the early eight-point lead, the Chiefs maintained it for the rest of the set before going off on a seven-point run near the end to close out a 25-11 win.

