Big Foot volleyball season wrap up with loss

Big Foot's volleyball season came to an end on April 10, losing a 3-0 match against Fort Atkinson in the first round of the playoffs.

The first set was the closest, with the Chiefs losing 25-16, before a 25-14 loss in the second set and a 25-11 defeat to finish off the match.

Sophomore Sydney Wilson led the team with seven kills, with senior Kelly Kline close behind with six. Kline also picked up the team's only ace in the match.

Junior Mya Burdick picked up two blocks in first place on Big Foot, junior Lydia Larson led the way with 17 assists and junior Morgan Rego had the most digs with 14.

Fort Atkinson went on to lose to Whitewater 3-1 in the regional finals later that same day.

