Big Foot volleyball sweeps Beloit on senior night

WALWORTH — The Big Foot volleyball team hit a rough patch, losing three straight games in eight days.
The Chiefs got a much-needed boost on March 23 when they hosted their final home game of the season. They kicked off the night with a pregame senior night ceremony.
That extra motivation helped the Chiefs snap their losing skid in a 3-0 sweep of Beloit Turner.
“It made it sink in that this is our last shot to leave it all on the court,” senior Sariah Tracy said. “After we lost a few games in a row, it felt good.”
The two teams started the first set evenly, with Big Foot leading 12-9. From there, Big Foot caught fire, winning nine straight points to go up 21-9 and eventually finishing off the set with a 25-11 win.
Big Foot head coach Caitlin Dowden has constantly tinkered with the lineup this season, so she was happy to see that the game plan worked from the start despite a lack of continuity.
“For a group that hasn’t really had a chance to play together, I thought they did a great job. We’ll take it,” Dowden said.
The second set followed a similar tempo, though Beloit hung around longer in the second. Big Foot led 15-13, then won four straight points to make it 19-13. The Chiefs won six of the next ten points to close out a 25-17 win.
In the third set, Dowden again played around with the lineup. While that allowed Beloit Turner to make the final score even closer, Big Foot won 25-19.
As the abbreviated regular season draws to a close and the playoffs near, Dowden said she believes the team is steadily improving.
“I feel like they’re constantly getting better and we look better. Hopefully we hit at the right time and who knows what happens,” Dowden said.
Big Foot had a strong defensive performance up front as junior Mya Burdick and sophomore Sydney Wilson each had three blocks. Senior Kelly Kline led the way offensively with nine kills.
In a season that has been anything but normal, the senior night celebration and the win brought a calming sense of regularity for the Chiefs.
“We have it every year and we got to see the seniors before us go through it. To have that normalcy is nice,” senior Greer Lettenberger said.
Other action
Big Foot picked up another win on March 25, traveling to Jefferson and beating the Eagles 3-1.
In the first set, Big Foot got off to a strong start with a 25-15 win. The Eagles fought back, tying the score 1-1 with a 25-22 victory.
The Chiefs righted the ship with a 25-20 win in the third set, then closed out the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth set.