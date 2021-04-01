Big Foot volleyball sweeps Beloit on senior night

In the third set, Dowden again played around with the lineup. While that allowed Beloit Turner to make the final score even closer, Big Foot won 25-19.

As the abbreviated regular season draws to a close and the playoffs near, Dowden said she believes the team is steadily improving.

“I feel like they’re constantly getting better and we look better. Hopefully we hit at the right time and who knows what happens,” Dowden said.

Big Foot had a strong defensive performance up front as junior Mya Burdick and sophomore Sydney Wilson each had three blocks. Senior Kelly Kline led the way offensively with nine kills.

In a season that has been anything but normal, the senior night celebration and the win brought a calming sense of regularity for the Chiefs.

“We have it every year and we got to see the seniors before us go through it. To have that normalcy is nice,” senior Greer Lettenberger said.

Other action

Big Foot picked up another win on March 25, traveling to Jefferson and beating the Eagles 3-1.

In the first set, Big Foot got off to a strong start with a 25-15 win. The Eagles fought back, tying the score 1-1 with a 25-22 victory.