Bulldogs beat rival Faith Christian; Badgers go 1-2 in volleyball action

Both the Badger and Williams Bay volleyball teams picked up wins, but the Badgers had to overcome a few speedbumps before claiming victory.

Badger

The Badgers started the week off with a road trip to Union Grove, where the Broncos beat the Badgers in a hard fought 3-1 match.

In the first set, the two teams were as close as could be, with Union Grove edging past the Badgers 25-23 to take a 1-0 lead. The next set saw a bit more of an advantage for the Broncos, who won 25-15 to go ahead 2-0.

With their backs against the wall, the Badgers responded to the pressure, winning set three in 25-17 fashion to cut the deficit to 2-1.

However, the Broncos bounced back in the fourth set with a 25-14 win to seal the match.

Playing hard against Union Grove is no small feat; the team made it to the state championship quarterfinals a year ago as the fifth-ranked team in Division 1.

Badger had another tough matchup two days later when they traveled to Burlington to face the Demons, who were the fourth-best team in the state last year and defeated Union Grove in the quarterfinals.

That top squad defeated the Badgers 3-0 in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.