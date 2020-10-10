Bulldogs beat rival Faith Christian; Badgers go 1-2 in volleyball action

Both the Badger and Williams Bay volleyball teams picked up wins, but the Badgers had to overcome a few speedbumps before claiming victory.
Badger
The Badgers started the week off with a road trip to Union Grove, where the Broncos beat the Badgers in a hard fought 3-1 match.
In the first set, the two teams were as close as could be, with Union Grove edging past the Badgers 25-23 to take a 1-0 lead. The next set saw a bit more of an advantage for the Broncos, who won 25-15 to go ahead 2-0.
With their backs against the wall, the Badgers responded to the pressure, winning set three in 25-17 fashion to cut the deficit to 2-1.
However, the Broncos bounced back in the fourth set with a 25-14 win to seal the match.
Playing hard against Union Grove is no small feat; the team made it to the state championship quarterfinals a year ago as the fifth-ranked team in Division 1.
Badger had another tough matchup two days later when they traveled to Burlington to face the Demons, who were the fourth-best team in the state last year and defeated Union Grove in the quarterfinals.
That top squad defeated the Badgers 3-0 in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.
The Badgers were able to bounce back on Oct. 3, though, winning a 3-1 match against Westosha Central on the Falcons’ home court.
It took a number of extra points to decide the first set, but Badger was eventually able to come out on top 30-28 to take a 1-0 lead. They made that a 2-0 lead in the next set with a 25-18 win that provided a bit more breathing room.
The Falcons surged back with a close win in the third set 25-23, but the Badgers sealed the game with a 25-19 win in set four.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs had a crosstown rivalry match Sept. 29, defeating Faith Christian by a 3-0 score at WBHS.
Williams Bay’s margin of victory got larger in each set, winning the first 25-17, then a 25-11 score in the second, and wrapping up the match with a 25-10 third set.
The Bay’s serving game was on point, as Genna Sandtrom picked up 11 aces, Bryn Shea had seven aces and Evelyn Hamberg added five. As a team, the Dogs had 30 aces in the match.
