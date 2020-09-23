Bulldogs volleyball replaces strong senior class

While the circumstances surrounding the 2020 fall season have been challenging to say the least, as far as the on-court product goes, the Williams Bay volleyball team has been having the time of their lives.
“This is one of the most fun teams to coach right now. No issues, no problems, and they’re gelling, they get along, it makes everything easier on all of us,” head coach Bill Nevoraski said.
The Bulldogs girls all see eye-to-eye, and as a result, the practices have been smooth and productive, creating a solid team chemistry that is not only making the experience more enjoyable, but making the team better as well.
“We all get along really well. When you’re happy, you play better,” senior Genna Sandstrom said.
This year’s Williams Bay squad will look very different from the 2019 team, though, as six important seniors graduated after last year, including four all-conference players and two-time Trailways Conference South division player-of-the-year Annika Pfeil.
In order to replace the contributions of those players, this year’s Bulldogs will need to get creative and fill as many roles as they can. Nevoraski says they have answered the call.
“We have an abundance of players that can play an abundance of positions,” Nevoraski said.
A few of Williams Bay’s typical conference opponents are not playing this fall, so they will have an abbreviated conference schedule, just playing Parkview, Palmyra-Eagle and Johnson Creek two times apiece.
Even if it is a different way to go about a season, the players and coaches are still aiming to win a conference crown, and while the fate of the playoffs is still up in the air, the Bulldogs hope to make a deep postseason run if they can.
“I’m really hoping the season continues as far as it can and coronavirus doesn’t mess anything up,” Sandstrom said.
