Bulldogs volleyball replaces strong senior class

While the circumstances surrounding the 2020 fall season have been challenging to say the least, as far as the on-court product goes, the Williams Bay volleyball team has been having the time of their lives.

“This is one of the most fun teams to coach right now. No issues, no problems, and they’re gelling, they get along, it makes everything easier on all of us,” head coach Bill Nevoraski said.

The Bulldogs girls all see eye-to-eye, and as a result, the practices have been smooth and productive, creating a solid team chemistry that is not only making the experience more enjoyable, but making the team better as well.

“We all get along really well. When you’re happy, you play better,” senior Genna Sandstrom said.

This year’s Williams Bay squad will look very different from the 2019 team, though, as six important seniors graduated after last year, including four all-conference players and two-time Trailways Conference South division player-of-the-year Annika Pfeil.

In order to replace the contributions of those players, this year’s Bulldogs will need to get creative and fill as many roles as they can. Nevoraski says they have answered the call.