Chiefs volleyball loses after hot start

In the second set, Brodhead went ahead 15-13 and extended that to 21-16.

Big Foot cut the deficit down to 23-20, but Brodhead won the final two points to tie the match at one set apiece.

The Chiefs made plenty of unforced mistakes in the second set with 14 hitting errors - a stat that loomed large in a set decided by just five points.

Thing started even in the third set. Big Foot went up 6-5, but Brodhead scored eight straight points to take a 13-6 lead. That margin held through the middle of the game, with the Cardinals still up 21-15.

Big Foot had some fight left. The Chiefs won seven of the next 10 points, including fighting off a pair of match points, to cut the deficit to 24-22. Brodhead eventually won their third attempt to close out the set, for a 25-22 win that put them ahead 2-1.

With their backs against the wall, Dowden made some tweaks to the Chiefs’ rotation, but the changes did not pay off as Brodhead led throughout the fourth set for a 25-18 win to end the match.

Senior Kelly Kline led the Chiefs offensively with nine kills, while Wilson has 3.5 blocks.