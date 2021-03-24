Chiefs volleyball loses after hot start

WALWORTH — Early in Big Foot’s volleyball match against Brodhead, it looked like it was going to be a good night for Chiefs fans.
The home team won the first set decisively, but the Cardinals won the next three to beat Big Foot 3-1 on its own floor.
Head coach Caitlin Dowden said she felt the Chiefs players were focused in the first set, but lost their concentration after that.
“We controlled our game. We didn’t focus in on them and the things they were doing, we had the advantage of playing our game,” Dowden said. “It’s a mental game on our side.”
Brodhead held a slight lead after the first few points were played, up 5-3, but Big Foot surged ahead with a seven-point run to take a 10-5 lead. That advantage held fairly steady for the rest of the set until the Chiefs won the final four points to close out a 25-15 victory to go up 1-0.
Big Foot was firing on all cylinders, and it seemed ready to cruise to two more set victories.
Part of that success was thanks to the strong defensive play of sophomore Sydney Wilson, who disrupted the Cardinals offense with blocks to earn points, as well as tipped and deflected balls that helped the Chiefs defense.
“Without her getting touches on balls, they would eat our defense alive,” Dowden said.
In the second set, Brodhead went ahead 15-13 and extended that to 21-16.
Big Foot cut the deficit down to 23-20, but Brodhead won the final two points to tie the match at one set apiece.
The Chiefs made plenty of unforced mistakes in the second set with 14 hitting errors - a stat that loomed large in a set decided by just five points.
Thing started even in the third set. Big Foot went up 6-5, but Brodhead scored eight straight points to take a 13-6 lead. That margin held through the middle of the game, with the Cardinals still up 21-15.
Big Foot had some fight left. The Chiefs won seven of the next 10 points, including fighting off a pair of match points, to cut the deficit to 24-22. Brodhead eventually won their third attempt to close out the set, for a 25-22 win that put them ahead 2-1.
With their backs against the wall, Dowden made some tweaks to the Chiefs’ rotation, but the changes did not pay off as Brodhead led throughout the fourth set for a 25-18 win to end the match.
Senior Kelly Kline led the Chiefs offensively with nine kills, while Wilson has 3.5 blocks.
It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Chiefs, and with a shorter schedule than a typical year, Dowden said the players need to realize they can be good sooner rather than later.
“As a coaching staff, we believe they can do it, but it’s them wrapping their heads around the idea that as a collective team we can do it,” Dowden said. “It’s them figuring out their identity as a team and the unfortunate thing is there’s not a lot of time for them to figure that out this season.”
Other action
Big Foot was back in action on March 18 for a road match against Whitewater, which the Whippets won 3-0.
The first two sets were both close losses for the Chiefs, falling 25-22 in the first and 25-21 in the second. Whitewater was able to close out the win with a larger margin of victory, 25-12, in the third set.