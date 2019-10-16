The regular season was winding down in the volleyball season last week, as all three local teams played some of the final games on the schedule before the playoffs start on Oct. 22.
Badger
The Badgers took on Elkhorn in a road matchup Oct. 8, and the Elks came out on top with a 3-1 victory.
Elkhorn won by a 25-17 and 25-16 margin in the first two sets, respectively, before the Badgers had a bounce-back third-set win 25-14. The Elks got back on track in the fourth set, winning 25-12 to close out the win.
Big Foot
Big Foot closed out its slate of conference matchups with a pair of games that the Chiefs split 1-1.
On Oct. 8, the Chiefs traveled to Evansville, where they topped the Blue Devils 3-1.
The home squad won the first set 25-18, but Big Foot came alive after that, winning 25-23, 25-10, 25-20 to close the match with three straight-set wins.
The Chiefs had a balanced offensive attack in the match, with Kelly Kline, Lahni Palmer and Lindsay Paulsen all tying for the lead with 10 kills, and Reagan Courier close behind with nine.
Big Foot did not fare as well in a home match against McFarland on Oct. 10, losing 3-0 to the Spartans.
McFarland, which has a stellar 28-3 record on the year, set the tone with a 25-12 win in the first set. But the Chiefs had a hard-fought loss in the second, falling 25-22. The Spartans were back to their solid selves in set three, winning 25-15 to finish off the sweep.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs finished out the regular season Oct. 8 with a trip to Deerfield, where the Demons showed little hospitality, beating the Bay 3-1.
All four sets were close, as Deerfield won 25-22 in the first and 25-19 in the second, but Williams Bay picked up a 25-20 win in the third set to stay alive. The Demons were able to close it out in the fourth, though, with a 25-19 win.
Williams Bay then competed in the Trailways Conference tournament Oct. 12, where they lost both matches.
One of the matches was against familiar foe Deerfield, who beat the Bulldogs again, this time by a 2-1 score. Williams Bay came out on top in the first set 25-17, but the Demons came back with a vengeance to win the second 25-21 and the third 15-10.
The other defeat came at the hands of the Central Wisconsin Christian Crusaders, who also won by a 2-1 margin. The Crusaders won the first set 25-20, but the Bay won the second by the same score. Central Wisconsin Christian clinched the match with a 15-11 win in set three.