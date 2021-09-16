Williams Bay volleyball brings back top players

Last season’s Williams Bay volleyball team skewed younger overall, but the few seniors on the team played outsized roles in some of the most important positions, like libero and setter.

Despite losing key contributors, the Bulldogs do bring back plenty of talented players from the 2020 team.

Crucially, the Bay brings back its two first-team all-conference players last year as juniors Bridget Higgins and Margaret Higgins are back.

Both girls were well-rounded players, with Bridget leading the team with 14 blocks on defense and finishing second with 36 kills on offense, while Margaret ranked in the top five in every major statistical category.

That duo is joined by fellow junior Evelyn Hamberg, who was the team’s top offensive threat, with 46 kills to lead the team, while also having the most digs and second-most serves received as another well-rounded Bulldog.

While a few of the team’s top players are back, Williams Bay’s squad is still very young overall, with only one senior on the 13-player roster.

As such, the Bulldogs are still working to find where everyone fits best, and the plan is to tinker with the lineup early in the season until the ideal situation becomes clear.