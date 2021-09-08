Williams Bay volleyball drops match against reigning conference champ

Johnson Creek started well in the second set, taking an 8-3 lead early before the Bulldogs cut it to 8-6. For the next 10 points, neither team won more than one point in a row and WBHS trailed 13-11.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the rest of the set was a bit streakier, Williams Bay still only trailed by two points 21-19 a few points later. Much like in the first set, though, Johnson Creek finished strong for a 25-20 win to take a 2-0 set lead.

Though the first two sets did not go their way, the Bulldogs players were fairly happy with the way they played.

“I think the first two sets we were really playing together and we had a short memory, forget our mistakes,” junior hitter Evelyn Hamberg said.

In the third set, though, they were not quite as pleased with themselves.

“I think where we fell off was when we stopped playing as a team and we kept getting down on ourselves,” Hamberg said.

From the start of the set, it was clear that the Bulldogs were off their game, as Johnson Creek jumped out to a 6-1 lead that expanded to 11-3, then 18-5.

That lead was too much to overcome, and the Blue Jays finished off the match with a 25-9 margin for a 3-0 sweep.