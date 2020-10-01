Williams Bay volleyball splits pair of games against Palmyra-Eagle

The Williams Bay volleyball team had a strange week, winning one match decisively against Palmyra-Eagle, but losing in a sweep the second time the two teams faced off four days later.
On Sept. 24, the Bulldogs and Panthers faced off in Palmyra, and Williams Bay got the better of their Trailways Conference foe in a 3-0 sweep.
In the first and third sets, WBHS won by the same score each time, 25-18. The second set was a bit closer, 25-22, but the Bay was able to win the match without dropping a set.
Sophomore Evelyn Hamberg led the way offensively with 11 kills, followed by fellow sophomore Margaret Higgins’ seven-kill performance.
The Dogs were locked in while serving as well, with senior Maria Anhold picking up eight service aces and fellow senior Bryn Shea adding six aces.
When the two teams were set to face off in Williams Bay on Sept. 29, it would stand to reason that the Bulldogs would have done even better on their home court. That was not the case, though, as Palmyra-Eagle was able to win in 3-0 fashion this time.
Early in the first set, Williams Bay picked up where they left off four days earlier. The Dogs had a consistent lead of around five points for much of the set, eventually leading 24-19 with just one point remaining until they won the set.
That was when the wheels fell off.
Palmyra won a couple of points in a row, thanks to errors by Williams Bay to make it 24-21. It is not uncommon for a team to lose a couple of points in a row when they are one point away from victory, but the Bulldogs were not able to stem the tide, and Palmyra was able to surge ahead for a 26-24 first set win.
Support Local Journalism
By making a few mistakes and losing those seven points in a row, the Bulldogs’ confidence was shaken, and that in itself would lead to more miscues in the rest of the match.
“It just compounded on itself. One led to two, led to three, led to multiple. We had leaders out there that don’t normally make those type of errors over and over, and that’s just what they were doing,” head coach Bill Nevoraski said.
The Panthers had full control early in the next set, quickly jumping out to a 9-3 lead, then expanding that up to a 15-5 advantage. That lead held until Palmyra was ahead 20-11.
Williams Bay was able to claw their way back into the set from there, but their deficit was too large to overcome, and Palmyra-Eagle won the second set 25-20.
In the third set, an early six-point run by the Panthers put them up 10-2. That strong play continued through the rest of the set and Palmyra closed out the sweep with a 25-12 win.
The biggest difference between the win and the loss was the sheer number of mistakes the Bulldogs made. After they were stellar on the serve in the first game, they picked up 13 service errors compared to only five aces in the second. When you add in the fact that the team also had 19 serve receive errors, it was too much to overcome for the victory.
“When you make at least 13 service errors and you can’t serve receive, you can’t score points,” Nevoraski said. “When we finally got something and tried to go on a run, we couldn’t get a serve in.”
With more than half of the season still remaining, the Bulldogs have plenty of time to right the ship and clean up their errors.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!