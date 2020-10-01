Williams Bay volleyball splits pair of games against Palmyra-Eagle

That was when the wheels fell off.

Palmyra won a couple of points in a row, thanks to errors by Williams Bay to make it 24-21. It is not uncommon for a team to lose a couple of points in a row when they are one point away from victory, but the Bulldogs were not able to stem the tide, and Palmyra was able to surge ahead for a 26-24 first set win.

By making a few mistakes and losing those seven points in a row, the Bulldogs’ confidence was shaken, and that in itself would lead to more miscues in the rest of the match.

“It just compounded on itself. One led to two, led to three, led to multiple. We had leaders out there that don’t normally make those type of errors over and over, and that’s just what they were doing,” head coach Bill Nevoraski said.

The Panthers had full control early in the next set, quickly jumping out to a 9-3 lead, then expanding that up to a 15-5 advantage. That lead held until Palmyra was ahead 20-11.

Williams Bay was able to claw their way back into the set from there, but their deficit was too large to overcome, and Palmyra-Eagle won the second set 25-20.