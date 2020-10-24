Williams Bay volleyball team loses three matches

The Williams Bay volleyball team had three games against a pair of tough opponents, losing twice to Kenosha Christian Life and once to Central Wisconsin Christian.
First up for the Bulldogs was a road match Oct. 13 against Kenosha Christian Life, which the Eagles won 3-0.
The first two sets saw sizable Kenosha wins, by 25-11 and 25-7 scores respectively. The Eagles closed out the victory with a 25-13 third-set win.
Williams Bay and Kenosha Christian Life met up again in Williams Bay on Oct. 17, and while the Eagles won by a 3-0 score again, it was a closer match overall.
The first set was decided by just four points, 25-21, followed by an equally close 25-20 set-two score. The third set saw a 25-13 victory to clinch the contest for the Eagles.
In between those two matchups, the Bulldogs hosted Central Wisconsin Cristian on Oct. 15, and the visiting squad beat WBHS 3-1.
Central Wisconsin had the upper hand in the first two sets, winning 25-16 and 25-17, but the Bulldogs bounced back in the third with a 25-19 win. The Crusaders got back on track in the fourth set with a 25-10 victory to seal the game.
Evelyn Hamberg led the Bulldogs in kills in the match with eight, followed by Maria Anhols, who tallied six.
