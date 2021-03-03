With video: Big Foot volleyball kicks off unconventional season with win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once again, Big Foot finished strong, winning six of the last seven points for a 25-20 win and a 2-0 set lead.

Head coach Caitlin Dowden thought that her team’s slow starts in each of the first two sets was mostly a case of inexperience in her rotation after losing a handful of seniors that played key time on last year’s squad.

“We’re running a young look out there,” Dowden said. “Once they realized that they’re ready to go, then they decided to play.”

However, that burgeoning confidence went away in the third set as Evansville dominated from start to finish in a 25-10 win to cut the set score to 2-1.

With a young team, the Chiefs could have been mentally broken by that type of defeat after two close wins. Instead, they used it to fuel a dominant set of their own, winning a 25-9 set to finish off the 3-1 win.

Big Foot looked to be in sync for the entirety of the set, not making any mental errors and communicating well enough to give Dowden hope for a strong season to come.

“That can be who we are at all times, we just have to believe that’s who we can be,” Dowden said. “Hopefully we figure that out now and run with it.”