With video: Big Foot volleyball kicks off unconventional season with win

WALWORTH — The season may not have started until six months later than usual, but that did not stop the Big Foot volleyball team from performing well in their season opener.
Big Foot hosted Rock Valley Conference rival Evansville on March 2, and the Chiefs won a 3-1 match.
In a normal year, the volleyball season starts in late August, but coronavirus precautions led Big Foot to delay volleyball, football and boys soccer from the fall into the spring.
The volleyball team's practices began on Feb. 22, while football starts two weeks later on March 8 and the soccer season starts another two weeks after that on March 22.
Things were not always as smooth for the Chiefs as the 3-1 final margin might suggest.
Evansville started the first set well, jumping out to an early 11-4 lead and staying ahead until the Blue Devils were up 17-11. Big Foot came alive after that, cutting the deficit to 17-16 and tying the score at 19-19.
Both teams went back-and-forth for the next few points, and played to a 24-24 tie. Big Foot won the next two points to close out the first set 26-24.
That late momentum did not carry into the next set, though, as the two teams stayed even throughout the early and middle portions of the set. Neither team led by more than three points, and the score was knotted at 19-19.
Once again, Big Foot finished strong, winning six of the last seven points for a 25-20 win and a 2-0 set lead.
Head coach Caitlin Dowden thought that her team’s slow starts in each of the first two sets was mostly a case of inexperience in her rotation after losing a handful of seniors that played key time on last year’s squad.
“We’re running a young look out there,” Dowden said. “Once they realized that they’re ready to go, then they decided to play.”
However, that burgeoning confidence went away in the third set as Evansville dominated from start to finish in a 25-10 win to cut the set score to 2-1.
With a young team, the Chiefs could have been mentally broken by that type of defeat after two close wins. Instead, they used it to fuel a dominant set of their own, winning a 25-9 set to finish off the 3-1 win.
Big Foot looked to be in sync for the entirety of the set, not making any mental errors and communicating well enough to give Dowden hope for a strong season to come.
“That can be who we are at all times, we just have to believe that’s who we can be,” Dowden said. “Hopefully we figure that out now and run with it.”
Junior Mya Burdick and sophomore Sydney Wilson tied for the Chiefs' lead in kills with 11 apiece. One of Burdick's 11 came at a crucial time, with a powerful spike to seal the last point of the match.
Senior Greer Lettenberger dished out 33 assists and junior Morgan Rego tallied 16 digs. Junior Riley Summers had a strong day serving the ball with five aces.