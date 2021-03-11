Young Chiefs volleyball squad excited for delayed season

After a six-month delay, the Big Foot volleyball team is finally on the court.
Just before the season was set to begin in August, coronavirus precautions led Big Foot and the majority of the Rock Valley Conference to postpone their volleyball season to the spring.
As a result, the Chiefs will play a drastically-shortened regular season and a have more subdued postseason. But that has not dampened the team’s enthusiasm.
“We’ve all been really anxious to play and we’re just trying to make the most of this shorter season and really thrive,” senior Kelly Kline said.
The Chiefs this season will need to retool their rotation after losing several key contributors from a season ago.
Last year’s team had eight seniors, including three of the team’s most-utilized players and two of the squad’s four all-conference honorees in Lahni Palmer and Lindsay Paulsen.
The players responsible for more than half of last year’s kills have graduated, so Big Foot will likely have some bumps in the road offensively early in the year. The team, however, should be relatively sound defensively.
Junior Morgan Rego returns as the Chiefs’ libero after earning all-conference honorable mention last season. She led the team in digs and serves received. Seniors Greer Lettenberger and Kline also return to fortify the defense. Lettenberger was second on the team in digs, and Kline was second in serves received last year.
The Chiefs also bring back a few role players from last year along with some new faces. The team could struggle early, but become a more polished squad by the end of the season.
“We are young, so we’ll have our learning curves, but where we can build to is exciting,” head coach Caitlin Dowden said.
Even if experience will be in short supply early in the season, the team should do well enough thanks to their attitude. Dowden praised their competitiveness and mental fortitude, while the players pointed out their cohesion and chemistry.
“We’re able to bring each other up in such a positive way,” senior Sariah Tracy said. “Once we get down on ourselves, we’re able to bring the energy back on the floor.”
With no Rock Valley Conference champion being named this season, and with no state title on the line either, the Chiefs will play for lower stakes. They also will make sure they enjoy the season after nearly not having one at all.
“Who knows, tomorrow could be the last game,” Rego said. “So we just want to take it one game at a time and build it from there.”