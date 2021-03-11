Young Chiefs volleyball squad excited for delayed season

The Chiefs also bring back a few role players from last year along with some new faces. The team could struggle early, but become a more polished squad by the end of the season.

“We are young, so we’ll have our learning curves, but where we can build to is exciting,” head coach Caitlin Dowden said.

Even if experience will be in short supply early in the season, the team should do well enough thanks to their attitude. Dowden praised their competitiveness and mental fortitude, while the players pointed out their cohesion and chemistry.

“We’re able to bring each other up in such a positive way,” senior Sariah Tracy said. “Once we get down on ourselves, we’re able to bring the energy back on the floor.”

With no Rock Valley Conference champion being named this season, and with no state title on the line either, the Chiefs will play for lower stakes. They also will make sure they enjoy the season after nearly not having one at all.

“Who knows, tomorrow could be the last game,” Rego said. “So we just want to take it one game at a time and build it from there.”

