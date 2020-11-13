Watch: Badger's first drive of the second half against Brookfield East

Support Local Journalism
Check out the first few plays of the second half of Badger's 20-13 playoff loss against Brookfield East.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Check out the first few plays of the second half of Badger's 20-13 playoff loss against Brookfield East.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Badger football team overcame a 20-point deficit in a 27-20 win over rival Burlington on Nov. 6.
Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay will all be participating in the winter sports seasons starting on Nov. 16.
BURLINGTON — Badger's football team finished off the regular season with a bang, overcoming a 20-point deficit to claim a 27-20 road win over …
This year's football playoffs will be different than in years past, with no champion being crowned at the season's end.
Four Badger swimmers qualified for the state meet as the team earned a second-place plaque during the Sectional meet in Muskego on Nov. 7.
The Badger girls swim team won the Southern Lakes Conference title in a closely-contested meet on Oct. 31.
The Badger football team picked up a 27-20 win over Burlington tonight, watch the beginning of their opening drive here.
The Badger boys cross-country team had a few of the best performances in program history on Oct. 31 at the state championship meet in Hartland.
The Badger football team lost by the narrowest of margins in a 34-33 defeat on the road against Elkhorn on Oct. 30.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.