Watch now: Badger and Big Foot skiers excel at state

For the second season in a row, the Badger boys ski team outperformed expectations at the state meet in LaCrosse.

After finishing in sixth place in the Midwest High School Ski Conference, the Badgers finished third out of 20 teams in the state meet with 459 points, ahead of fourth-place Waunakee’s 493 and behind Marquette’s 233 in second. Arrowhead won the championship with a score of 111.

Jimmy Athans was the team’s best finisher, placing second overall out of 149 racers with a miniscule total of five points. Athans placed first in the Super G event, while placing second in the Giant Slalom and Slalom. Tanner Bence of Arrowhead just edged out Athans for first place by taking second in the Super G and first in the Giant Slalom and Slalom.

Jac Clark and Hudson Derda were next for Badger, with Clark placing 20th and Derda in 21st after they both earned 89 points. Brian Thometz finished in 85th with 276 points to round out the Badgers’ scoring in the meet.

Three girls from Big Foot had a strong meet as well, helping the Mukwonago team place second overall.