Watch now: Longtime Badger coaching legend Wayne Vorpagel honored

Jonas Field, the home of the Badger baseball team, was jam packed on June 1 prior to the Badgers’ game against Burlington as the bleachers were filled and a standing-room crowd congregated behind home plate and along the fences on the first and third base lines.
The extra enthusiasm was not just inspired by the rivalry game that was about to tip off. Rather, the crowd was there for festivities before and after the game, as longtime coach Wayne Vorpagel was honored for more than six decades of service to the sports community in the Lake Geneva area.
While the many friends, family and former ballplayers of Vorpagel knew a ceremony was planned, the man of the hour was surprised after everyone told him that the pregame announcements would be to celebrate the team’s senior players.
“I thought today was for the seniors, but it was just me, an old senior,” Vorpagel joked.
Vorpagel has been at the forefront of Badger High School sports since the very start, scoring the football team’s first-ever touchdown and recording the baseball team’s first-ever hit in the inaugural 1958-59 school year, while also serving as the first Badger senior class president and Homecoming King.
He did not stop his contributions to the area once he graduated, though.
Over the next 62 years, Vorpagel coached football, basketball, softball and baseball teams in the Lake Geneva area from the youth level up to high school and on to men’s amateur leagues.
The nearest sport to his heart was always baseball, and it was the one he spent the most time coaching over the years, including the last 13 seasons as an assistant with Badger’s varsity squad.
That dedication on the diamond was why current varsity head coach Beau Roddy felt that the school should honor Vorpagel as his career begins to wind down.
“It’s rare. You go all over the conference and you’re not going to find a coach like that, who’s coached that long,” Roddy said. “He will always be a fixture here.”
Besides just a lengthy speech honoring Vorpagel’s career over the PA system prior to the game against Burlington, Roddy is having the Badger High woodworking students craft a chair that will sit in the stadium’s home dugout to honor the man that has spent more time in the city’s dugouts than anyone else.
Even though Vorpagel has had many successful seasons, whether it was qualifying for state in 1984 with the Lake Geneva American Legion team, or an upset-filled 2017 playoff run, there is something much more simple that has been his favorite part of coaching.
“Seeing them physically develop and improve, that’s the biggest kick I get out of coaching,” Vorpagel said. “If they try hard, win or lose, I don’t care, that’s fine.”