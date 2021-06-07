Watch now: Longtime Badger coaching legend Wayne Vorpagel honored

Jonas Field, the home of the Badger baseball team, was jam packed on June 1 prior to the Badgers’ game against Burlington as the bleachers were filled and a standing-room crowd congregated behind home plate and along the fences on the first and third base lines.

The extra enthusiasm was not just inspired by the rivalry game that was about to tip off. Rather, the crowd was there for festivities before and after the game, as longtime coach Wayne Vorpagel was honored for more than six decades of service to the sports community in the Lake Geneva area.

While the many friends, family and former ballplayers of Vorpagel knew a ceremony was planned, the man of the hour was surprised after everyone told him that the pregame announcements would be to celebrate the team’s senior players.

“I thought today was for the seniors, but it was just me, an old senior,” Vorpagel joked.

Vorpagel has been at the forefront of Badger High School sports since the very start, scoring the football team’s first-ever touchdown and recording the baseball team’s first-ever hit in the inaugural 1958-59 school year, while also serving as the first Badger senior class president and Homecoming King.

He did not stop his contributions to the area once he graduated, though.

