Watch now: Matson's take 1st in Badger’s final regular season ski meet

The Lake Geneva Badgers competed against and had plenty to show against three other teams in their final regular season ski meet of the year on Thursday night, Feb. 10, at the Alpine Valley Ski Resort.

Badger faced off against Kettle Moraine, Franklin and Wauwatosa and the Badgers certainly held their own.

Badger’s Lars Matson had a first run time of 27.23 and second run of 27.32 with a total time of 54.55 to take 1st place out of 24 competitors. Other Badgers weren’t far behind. Tripp Hiller’s first run was done in 27.2 seconds, topping Matson. His second run was done in 27.62 seconds for a total time of 54.82 to secure 2nd place. Badger’s Jac Clark took 3rd with times of 27.77 and 27.5 for a total 55.27.

Badger’s Jimmy Kirschlager finished fifth with a combined time of 56.6. Liam Heckert and Finn Hiller came in 15th and 19th, respectively.

While Lars Matson, captured 1st place on the boys’ side for Badger, Charlotte Matson did the same for the girls. Her first run clocked in at 27.74 with a second run time of 27.85 for a combined 55.59. She defeated the second place finisher, Franklin’s Harper Navin, by four seconds.

Badger’s Zaya Iderzul finished 12th with a total of 69.69 and Ella Coltman came in 14th at 70.95. Teammates Megan Gostomski placed 18th with a time of 74.27 while Maddie Garvins placed 21st and Ellie Hirn was right behind her in 22nd.

The state championship races are set to begin on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Mt. Lacrosse.

