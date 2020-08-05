Williams Bay's fall season takes shape

Williams Bay’s fall sports season looks a little bit clearer, as the volleyball team and football team have both received news from their conferences of their proposed schedules for the fall.
Following the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s decision July 23 to postpone the beginning of the football season by five weeks and the volleyball season by three weeks, it was clear that the previously planned schedules for both teams were out the window.
However, Bay eight-man football head coach Jon Tomaszewski started brainstorming shortly after the announcement. With the help of athletic director Mike Coolidge, Tomaszewski drafted a plan to propose to the other schools in the Southern Conference.
With support from the other schools, the new conference strategy is moving ahead.
Rather than each football squad playing all nine other teams in the conference, the 10 teams were split geographically into two five-team divisions. In addition to playing each other’s divisional foe, one crossover game against the other division will be added to make it a five-game season, to compensate for the weeks lost to the delay.
One big benefit of that plan is it provides a clearer way to crown conference football champions, with an Eastern and Western championship being awarded to the team with the best record in each division.
With uncertainty still surrounding the possibility of a statewide postseason, Tomaszewski said, he is glad that his plan gave the teams a goal to strive for.
“It still gives the kids a conference championship to play for, no matter what the WIAA ultimately decides with the tournament series,” he said.
The possible postseason ramifications of the plan apply more to other schools in the Southern Conference than the Bulldogs, though. With Williams Bay’s enrollment above 200 students, they will be ineligible for the eight-man football postseason, no matter what the WIAA plans.
In an effort to get a few more games onto the schedule, Tomaszewski said the Bay could try to schedule a game or two against other ineligible squads during the playoff weeks, but that would require the first weeks of the season to run smoothly.
“That could be something we could look at as we kind of get going, something we schedule during the season after we see how things are going with the kids and health-wise and things like that,” Tomaszewski said.
For Williams Bay’s volleyball team, some aspects of the season will look similar. For example, they will still face off in dual meets against fellow Trailways Conference south division opponents throughout the course of the season.
However, other aspects will look quite different.
The most notable change is the cancellation of the Trailways Conference Tournament, which was scheduled to cap off the regular season in mid-October. Additionally, Williams Bay’s home invitational on Sept. 12 was canceled.
Coolidge says that for now, all non-conference games that were scheduled prior to Sept. 15 have been canceled. However, if schools from other conferences end up playing in the spring, it could force rescheduled games or more cancellations as well.
