Williams Bay's fall season takes shape

With uncertainty still surrounding the possibility of a statewide postseason, Tomaszewski said, he is glad that his plan gave the teams a goal to strive for.

“It still gives the kids a conference championship to play for, no matter what the WIAA ultimately decides with the tournament series,” he said.

The possible postseason ramifications of the plan apply more to other schools in the Southern Conference than the Bulldogs, though. With Williams Bay’s enrollment above 200 students, they will be ineligible for the eight-man football postseason, no matter what the WIAA plans.

In an effort to get a few more games onto the schedule, Tomaszewski said the Bay could try to schedule a game or two against other ineligible squads during the playoff weeks, but that would require the first weeks of the season to run smoothly.

“That could be something we could look at as we kind of get going, something we schedule during the season after we see how things are going with the kids and health-wise and things like that,” Tomaszewski said.

For Williams Bay’s volleyball team, some aspects of the season will look similar. For example, they will still face off in dual meets against fellow Trailways Conference south division opponents throughout the course of the season.