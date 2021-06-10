With Video: Big Foot/Bay soccer eliminated despite improvement

WALWORTH — Big Foot/Williams Bay’s girls soccer team saw its season come to an end on June 10, but the mood on the team’s bench after the game was more positive than that result would suggest.

While the six-seed ChiefDogs lost a 3-1 overtime first-round playoff game against three-seed Delavan-Darien, the contest was proof of just how much the BFWB team had gotten better throughout the season.

The postseason game was not the first time the two teams faced off this season, with the Comets winning 4-0 over the Big Foot/Bay on May 19.

Just under a month later, the ChiefDogs added one goal and held Delavan-Darien to three fewer in regulation time thanks to a more aggressive attitude that came from the additional weeks of experience.

“Then, we were younger and a little more timid. Today, we played a lot better on the 50/50 balls and being a little more vocal,” head coach Rene Perez.

That added aggression was on display from the start, as the ChiefDogs put pressure on the Comets defense in the game’s opening minute, leading to enough contact to draw a whistle for a free kick just outside the penalty area.