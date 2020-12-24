Badger and Big Foot/Bay wrestlers lose matches

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling co-op kicked off its season last week, while Badger continued its schedule.

Both teams lost matches.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The ChiefDogs’ first meet of the season was a Dec. 15 road trip to face East Troy, with the Trojans winning 42-19.

There were fewer forfeits for BFWB in the meet than in recent seasons. They surrendered six points in the heavyweight class and 132-pound class, and drew double forfeits in the 106- and 113-pound classes.

Big Foot/Bay’s points in the meet came courtesy of two pins, a major decision and a decision.

Junior Nathaniel Hoyt pinned Brady Fisher in the 182-pound class, while fellow junior Jackson Funderburg pinned Anton Raddeman at 220 pounds.

Senior River Riley picked up an 18-6 major decision over Sawyer Beckwith to earn four points for the ChiefDogs in the 170-pound class.

Freshman Chase Rodriguez picked up three points in his first varsity meet with a narrow 10-9 decision over Jonah Edwards at 120 pounds.

Badger

The Badgers hosted Elkhorn on Dec. 19, with the visitors winning 48-27.