Badger wrestlers fall to Waterford

Badger’s wrestling team finished off its regular season Jan. 30 with a dual meet against Waterford, which the Wolverines won 60-12.

Before the wrestling began, Waterford had a sizable advantage, winning eight forfeits to just one for Badger, with heavyweight Kyle Freund getting six points for the Badgers.

The two teams then faced off in five weight classes, with Waterford winning three bouts to Badger’s two.

At 126 pounds, Waterford’s Hayden Halter pinned Robert Zilskie for the only pin of the day, with decisions coming in the other four matches.

Hunter Rudzinski beat Badger’s Austin Peter by a 3-1 score in the 138-pound weight class, but Badger’s Brandon Martinez got revenge by the same score in a win over Lucas Winski at 145 pounds.

Jake Stritesky was not able to beat Waterford’s Joshua Cherba in the 132-pound weight class, with the Wolverines wrestler winning 5-3.

Josh Stritesky did pick up a win for Badger, though, beating Hudson Halter 5-1 in the 113-pound weight class.