Badger wrestlers lose pair of matches in postseason tune-up

In the final meet of the regular season, the Badger wrestling team traveled to Franklin on Jan. 21 for a triangular meet against Franklin and Waukesha South.

The Badgers wanted to work out the kinks before the postseason, so even though the Badgers lost to both opponents, it was not entirely a lost cause.

“We went up to Franklin and saw some really good competition, and maybe didn’t wrestle our best, but we’re going to take the proper steps to try to peak at the right time,” head coach David Davila said.

Against Franklin, the Badgers lost 55-23.

Badger earned forfeits in the 220- and 285-pound weight classes to earn 12 points, but Franklin won 10 of the 12 remaining bouts to win the match.

The lone pin for Badger against the Saber-Toothed Tigers came in the 106-pound weight class as freshman Logan Clausen pinned Juniel Tuason at 1:51.

In the 145-pound weight class the Badgers earned five more points thanks to a technical fall as senior Austin Peter defeated Teagan Fox by a 16-0 score.

The score was only one point closer when Badger faced Waukesha South, losing 53-24. The Badgers won five bouts and had no forfeits in a stronger performance overall.