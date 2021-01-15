Badger wrestlers lose two matches

After a December rule change by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association allowed wrestling programs to compete in larger meets, the Badger wrestling team took advantage by participating in a quad meet held in Burlington on Jan. 7.

The Badgers had two opponents at the meet. They lost to Waterford 47-21 and to Wilmot 45-30.

Full results against Waterford were not available by press time.

In the Wilmot meet, both teams surrendered two forfeits, with Badger getting points in the 170 and 220-pound classes while Wilmot scored in the heavyweight and 126-pound classes.

The teams were tied 12-12 to start.

In contested bouts, Wilmot won six matches to Badger’s four. The Panthers recorded five pins and one decision compared to Badger’s two pins and two decisions.

Badger’s two decision wins came in a 3-0 victory by sophomore Santino Butitta over Gabe Handorf at 145 pounds and a 3-2 victory by freshman Christian Wolff at 170 pounds against Wilmot’s Ernie Dippold.

Badger’s pins came at 132 and 195 pounds. At 132, senior Robert Zilskie pinned Asthon Leahy at 2:33. In the 195-pound class, junior Cole Berghorn won by fall at 2:27 over Devon Hall.

