Badger wrestlers see individual success

Participation numbers have been the biggest obstacle to success for the Badger wrestling team this season, but the quality of those who hit the mats certainly have not been the issue. That dichotomy was on display this past week, as the Badgers saw plenty of success as individuals but could not win as a team.

It started on Dec. 17 when the Badgers faced Elkhorn with only four varsity wrestlers suiting up. As such, the best possible result — if all four Badgers won by pin — would be a 60-24 Elkhorn victory.

The final result was close to that, as Badger fell 60-20.

Kyle Freund picked up a forfeit victory for the team in the heavyweight class.

In the 138-pound class, Austin Peter picked up a win by an 8-2 decision over Thomas Slack. Josh Stritesky picked up a decisive win by technical fall 17-1 over Junior Urioste at 113.

Jake Stritesky picked up the Badgers’ lone pin against Douglas Woyak at the 2:28 mark in the 132-pound weight class.

On Dec. 21, the Badgers traveled up to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the 24-team Badger State Classic. Despite bringing only five competitors, the team barely missed the top ten, falling half a point shy with an 11th-place finish.

