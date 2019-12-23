Badger wrestlers see individual success

Participation numbers have been the biggest obstacle to success for the Badger wrestling team this season, but the quality of those who hit the mats certainly have not been the issue. That dichotomy was on display this past week, as the Badgers saw plenty of success as individuals but could not win as a team.
It started on Dec. 17 when the Badgers faced Elkhorn with only four varsity wrestlers suiting up. As such, the best possible result — if all four Badgers won by pin — would be a 60-24 Elkhorn victory.
The final result was close to that, as Badger fell 60-20.
Kyle Freund picked up a forfeit victory for the team in the heavyweight class.
In the 138-pound class, Austin Peter picked up a win by an 8-2 decision over Thomas Slack. Josh Stritesky picked up a decisive win by technical fall 17-1 over Junior Urioste at 113.
Jake Stritesky picked up the Badgers’ lone pin against Douglas Woyak at the 2:28 mark in the 132-pound weight class.
On Dec. 21, the Badgers traveled up to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for the 24-team Badger State Classic. Despite bringing only five competitors, the team barely missed the top ten, falling half a point shy with an 11th-place finish.
All five wrestlers stayed alive to wrestle in the final round, whether it was battling for first, third or a consolation bracket win. Before they started their matches, head coach Hank Peters had a simple message for them.
“I told the kids: ‘No matter your situation, everybody wins this round. We all have the opportunity to win. Let’s end this day successfully,’” Peters said.
Sure enough, all five picked up last-round victories.
“We went 5-0 in the last round. I think it was great for our kids to end the day on a high note,” Peters said.
Robert Zilskie and Peter both won the consolation bracket in the tournament, as Zilskie went 4-1 in the 126-pound class and Peter went 2-1 in the 138-pound class.
Freund finished in third place as a heavyweight, and Josh Stritesky took third in the 113-pound bracket, as both Badgers went 4-1 on the day.
The lone winner for Badger in the tournament was Jake Stritesky, who went 5-0 to take first in the 132-pound bracket. Despite facing a former state medalist in the semifinals and a wrestler who was taller than him in the finals, Stritesky was able to overcome the adversity to beat both opponents.