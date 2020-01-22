Badger wrestlers thrive at home meet

Badger’s wrestling team started off the week with a tough result, but finished with some more positive ones, as they lost to Delavan-Darien on Jan. 16 but bounced back with strong placements at their annual home tournament.

Against the Comets, Badger only had six wrestlers compete, and while five of those six won their matches, Delavan-Darien won the meet as a whole 54-24.

Two Badgers won by decision, as Robert Zilskie beat Jacob Greidanus 7-2 in the 126-pound class and Brandon Martinez topped Jared Greidanus 5-3 at 145.

Badger’s three other wins, and its one loss, all came by way of a pin. Austin Peter lasted five minutes before getting pinned by Owen Chelminiak in the 138-pound weight class in Badger’s only non-forfeit defeat.

Jake Stritesky, Josh Stritesky and Kyle Freund all picked up pin victories in their respective weight classes.

Two days later, the Badgers were back at it, this time in the Lake Geneva Badger Scramble, facing off against 13 other teams and placing 11th overall. However, despite the lackluster team ranking, a number of individuals finished near the top of their brackets.