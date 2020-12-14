Badger wrestling loses to powerhouse Burlington 72-12

Badger’s wrestling team faced off against one of the premier programs in the state on Dec. 12 when they hosted Burlington at Lake Geneva.

The Demons were clearly the better team, defeating Badger 72-12. Although in a season with drastically fewer chances to hit the mat, the Badgers were glad they got a chance to wrestle.

“Given the circumstances of everything we’re in, any time we get a chance to go and compete, that’s what we’re looking for,” head coach David Davila said.

Badger’s 12 points came by way of two forfeits as freshman Logan Clausen in the 106-pound weight class and Joey Bortolous at 113 both did not have a Demons opponent to face. Burlington picked up six forfeits in the meet, as well as pinning Badger in the six contested matches.

Four Badgers were pinned in the first period.

Senior Jonas Haywood fell to senior Owen Shenkenberg in the 138-pound class, while junior Cole Berghorn was bested by senior Zach Wallace at 195. In the 220-pound weight class, senior Kenny Police lost to sophomore Grant Otter, and Badger’s senior heavyweight Tony Sanchez was defeated by junior Zeke Tiedt.

