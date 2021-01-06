Badger wrestling wins first meet of the season

Last season, the Badger wrestling team’s only Southern Lakes Conference dual meet win came against Westosha Central.

This year, Badger’s first win of the season also came against the Falcons as the Badgers prevailed 58-24 on Dec. 30.

Badger started well, picking up five forfeits compared to one by Westosha. That gave the Badgers a 30-6 lead before any wrestlers hit the mats.

The Badgers did not need to rely on that cushion, as they won five of the eight contested matches.

Senior Robert Zilskie won the only decision of the day, defeating Marcus Gillmore of Westosha in the 138-pound weight class with an 11-2 major decision.

Badger’s four other wins came via pins.

At 106 pounds, freshman Logan Clausen pinned David Mauer in 53 seconds.

Fellow freshman Joseph Bortolus pinned Seth Scheele in 1:50 to win the 113-pound match.

At 145 pounds, sophomore Santino Butitta earned six points for Badger by pinning Greg Onan in 3:53.

Senior Cole Berghorn pinned Westosha’s Matthew Sekey at 1:17 in the 195-pound class.

