Badgers finish near top at Sauk Prarie wrestling meet

When Badger’s wrestling team traveled Jan. 4 to the Sauk Prairie Invite, it was just a small crew of Badgers who competed in a large tournament once again. And just like the team’s past few tournaments, those who made the trip did well, as all four Badger competitors finished fourth or better.

Despite the small team size, the Badgers were able to finish in the middle of the pack, with a ninth-place finish out of 18 teams.

Austin Peter placed fourth in the 138-pound bracket, picking up a win in the first round and a dominant 13-0 victory in the second round before running into a couple of tough opponents in the semifinals and a third-place match that kept him out of the top three.

Brandon Martinez finished one place higher in the 145-pound class, taking third overall. After struggling in a semifinals loss, Martinez bounced back with a gutsy overtime win to claim a bronze that impressed head coach Hank Peters.

“To have the mental toughness and the heart to push through his exhaustion should be a big step in the right direction for his confidence,” Peters said.