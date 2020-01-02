Badgers shine at wrestling tournament

The Badger wrestling team took part in one of the largest meets in the state Dec. 27-28 when the Badgers traveled to Whitewater for the 37-team Mid-States Classic.

The Badgers fared well, finishing 14th as a team as well as a pair of individual first-place finishes.

It was a pair of seniors who won their weight class for the Badgers, as Josh Stritesky took first at 113 and heavyweight Kyle Freund also claimed the top spot.

In his first two matches after a first-round bye, Stritesky picked up pins over Camden Staver of Evansville/Albany and Eli Polacek of Winnetka New Trier. The semifinals saw the Badger senior win in a 5-0 decision over Ryen Hazzard or Edgerton, followed by another decision victory in the finals, this time 7-1 over Bryce Fiegel of Harvard.

Freund also pinned his first opponent after a first-round bye — defeating Braeden Hopkins of Janesville Craig — but his next three matches were much closer. In the quarterfinals, he beat Wesley King of Appleton North 1-0, then topped Reed Farrington of Edgerton 3-2 in the semifinals. The last match was the closest of them all, as Freund claimed first place with a 2-1 ultimate tie-breaker win over Timi Ladeinde of Milwaukee Lutheran.