BFWB shows growth amidst lopsided loss

“Coming in, we knew we had a really good wrestler in him. He’s been around the sport a while,” Heck said. “If you would’ve told me he went undefeated so far, I don’t know if I would have gone that far.”

There was a drop off for Big Foot/Bay after that, though. Whitewater got the better of the ChiefDogs in the next five bouts, with four pins and one decision.

The lone decision was the closest match of the evening, as BFWB junior Cristian Carreno went the distance with Whitewater’s Aaron Porras at 138 pounds. Porras won 5-1.

Big Foot/Williams Bay got back on track and closed the meet out on a high note in the 220-pound weight class.

Junior Jackson Funderburg for the ChiefDogs and Hector Arnodo from Whitewater were evenly through the first period, but Funderburg gained control in the second for a pin at 3:29. He joined Rodruiguez with an undefeated 5-0 record.

The junior, who moved into the district last summer, was a surprising addition for the ChiefDogs, but helped fuel the team’s improvement with his work ethic.