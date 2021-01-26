BFWB shows growth amidst lopsided loss

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling co-op wrapped up its regular season with a road trip to Whitewater where the ChiefDogs were walloped by the Whippets 63-12.
Despite the final score, it was a slightly closer than last year’s meeting between the two teams, which was a 68-6 win by Whitewater.
That shift signified the improved season for the ChiefDogs, who bumped up their record from 1-6 in 2019-20 to 2-3 in this coronavirus shortened season. They won matches and lost by smaller margins.
“I think a lot of our guys have really improved since last year, especially with the offseason we had and all the things they were able to do and not able to do,” head coach Tyler Heck said.
Whitewater outmanned Big Foot/Bay, picking up six forfeits to take a 36-0 lead before the teams hit the mat.
Those six forfeits by BFWB came in the 120, 126, 132, 170, 182 and 285-pound weight classes. The two teams also had a double forfeit in the 106-pound class.
Once the bouts were underway, Big Foot/Williams Bay started off strong as freshman Chase Rodriguez pinned Whitewater’s C.J. Tomomitsu in 55 seconds in the 113-pound weight class.
With the victory, Rodriguez capped off an undefeated 5-0 record in his first season of varsity wrestling.
“Coming in, we knew we had a really good wrestler in him. He’s been around the sport a while,” Heck said. “If you would’ve told me he went undefeated so far, I don’t know if I would have gone that far.”
There was a drop off for Big Foot/Bay after that, though. Whitewater got the better of the ChiefDogs in the next five bouts, with four pins and one decision.
The lone decision was the closest match of the evening, as BFWB junior Cristian Carreno went the distance with Whitewater’s Aaron Porras at 138 pounds. Porras won 5-1.
Big Foot/Williams Bay got back on track and closed the meet out on a high note in the 220-pound weight class.
Junior Jackson Funderburg for the ChiefDogs and Hector Arnodo from Whitewater were evenly through the first period, but Funderburg gained control in the second for a pin at 3:29. He joined Rodruiguez with an undefeated 5-0 record.
The junior, who moved into the district last summer, was a surprising addition for the ChiefDogs, but helped fuel the team’s improvement with his work ethic.
“He’s another one that put in his time in the weight room and you can really tell,” heck said. “Even when he’s struggling, or maybe going to be outwrestled, he’s got the strength that it doesn’t really matter. He’s going to do what he wants.”
Big Foot/Williams Bay will now head to regionals on Jan. 30 at Delavan-Darien High School.
The postseason has been difficult for BFWB in the past few seasons. Their wrestlers have failed to advance past the regional round in the last four seasons.
Heck said he believes that Rodriguez, Funderburg and others will break that streak.
“If they take a big leap and do what they’re supposed to do in practice and get their minds right, we’ve got a good shot at a decent amount of kids going to the sectional tournament,” Heck said.