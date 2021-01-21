BFWB wrestling wins low-scoring match

Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestlers won their lone match of the week, while Badger barely lost to conference champs Delavan-Darien.

BFWB

Big Foot/Williams Bay hosted Brodhead/Juda on Jan. 14, winning a low-scoring match 30-18.

Five weight classes featured double forfeits, which dropped the total points in the match, and when two of Brodhead’s wins came in decisions, it lowered the score even further.

Besides the double forfeit, both teams also picked up six points from a forfeit with the Cardinals taking the 182-pound class, while the ChiefDogs claimed six points at 160 for a 6-6 tie before the bouts began.

Once the teams hit the mats, BFWB had the upper hand, winning four matches in pins compared to one pin and two decisions by Brodhead.

Cristian Carreno won at 145 over Seth Mansfield; River Riley beat Karson Miller in the 170-pound class; Jackson Funderburg topped Emmitt Allen at 220; and Chase Rodriguez defeated Jacob Lohmar at 113 pounds in Big Foot/Bay’s victories.

Ashton Robinson lost an 8-1 decision against Joe Lohmar at 138 pounds; Aaron Rowland was defeated 8-3 by Mario Reyes in the 152-pound class; and Drew Sachs was pinned by Marcus McIntyre at 132 pounds.