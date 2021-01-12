Big Foot/Bay wrestling loses road matchup with Beloit Turner

After picking up their first win of the season on Dec. 22, the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling co-op team had to wait 16 days before competing again.
When the ChiefDogs returned to action on Jan. 7, they traveled to face Beloit Turner.
Showing some rust, the ChiefDogs fell to the Trojans 54-18 in a meet in which every contested match was decided by a pin.
With a double forfeit in the 182-pound weight class, and Big Foot/Williams Bay forfeiting the 106 and 113 classes, Beloit started off the meet with a 12-0 cushion.
The ChiefDogs started well, winning the first two matches.
In the heavyweight class, BFWB junior Jackson Funderberg controlled the bout from the start and pinned Anthony Hamilton in 1:13.
It took even less time for freshman Chase Rodriguez to pin his opponent in the 120-pound weight class. Rodriguez needed only 55 seconds to defeat Elijah Dever to tie the score 12-12.
Heading into those two matches, BFWB head coach Tyler Heck knew his wrestlers matched up well against their opponents and if they did their jobs, the team would be in good position.
“After seeing those first couple wins I was feeling pretty good,” Heck said. “I felt like the guys were pumped up and ready to go.”
Beloit then won two straight matches, mostly by taking advantage of the aggressiveness of their ChiefDog opponents.
At 126 pounds, BFWB junior Drew Sachs went for a takedown late in the first period against Seth Silvas, but Silvas rolled over on top of Sachs to seal the pin.
At 132 pounds, Big Foot/Bay and Beloit had one of the most even matchups of the meet. ChiefDogs junior Ashton Robinson is one of the most experienced grapplers on the team, and Beloit’s Justin Teague was a state meet qualifier a season ago.
Robinson got the better of Teague early on, taking a 4-2 lead by the end of the first period. However, early in the second Teague was able to catch Robinson scrambling and pinned him at the 2:44 mark.
After seeing those two close matches go in favor of Beloit Turner, Heck said he believed his wrestlers started to overthink things on the mat.
“They took advantage of those two classes for sure and made us pay,” Heck said. “I think it’s where we got into our own heads.”
ChiefDogs junior Cristian Carreno got things back on track with a pin at 1:17 against Vanessa Skildum in the 138-pound weight class to make the score 24-18.
But momentum turned back in Beloit Turner’s favor after that, and the Trojans won the final five matches.
In both the 145-pound and 152-pound weight classes, Big Foot/Bay wrestlers lasted deep into the second period before being pinned.
At 145, sophomore Aaron Rowland survived the first period down 5-0, but earned a point for an escape early in the second period before eventually being pinned by Nate Pozzani at 3:48.
At 152 pounds, freshman Will Wojick finished the first period trailing Beloit’s Jonathon Torsini 6-2, but Torsini pinned Wojick in 3:47.
BFWB senior River Riley picked up a point for an escape before being pinned by Jackson Burk at 1:20 in the 160-pound weight class.
In the final two matches, ChiefDogs wrestlers were quickly defeated.
Junior Nathaniel Hoyt was pinned by Cal Ries after 28 seconds in the 170-pound class, and freshman Wyatt McDaniel fell to Jaxon Teague after 39 seconds at 195 pounds.
With a schedule shortened by coronavirus, the wrestling season is already close to concluding. The ChiefDogs have only two more conference matches remaining before the postseason begins in late January.
Heck said he wants his team to make sure they keep the little things in mind for the rest of the season.
“We made some simple, easy mistakes and if we don’t do that, I think the matches are a lot closer,” he said. “A couple of them the outcome is different. That’s what we’re focusing on, get back to the basics.”