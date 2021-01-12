Big Foot/Bay wrestling loses road matchup with Beloit Turner

Beloit then won two straight matches, mostly by taking advantage of the aggressiveness of their ChiefDog opponents.

At 126 pounds, BFWB junior Drew Sachs went for a takedown late in the first period against Seth Silvas, but Silvas rolled over on top of Sachs to seal the pin.

At 132 pounds, Big Foot/Bay and Beloit had one of the most even matchups of the meet. ChiefDogs junior Ashton Robinson is one of the most experienced grapplers on the team, and Beloit’s Justin Teague was a state meet qualifier a season ago.

Robinson got the better of Teague early on, taking a 4-2 lead by the end of the first period. However, early in the second Teague was able to catch Robinson scrambling and pinned him at the 2:44 mark.

After seeing those two close matches go in favor of Beloit Turner, Heck said he believed his wrestlers started to overthink things on the mat.

“They took advantage of those two classes for sure and made us pay,” Heck said. “I think it’s where we got into our own heads.”

ChiefDogs junior Cristian Carreno got things back on track with a pin at 1:17 against Vanessa Skildum in the 138-pound weight class to make the score 24-18.