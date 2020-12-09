Big Foot/Bay wrestling sees numbers rise

During the past few seasons, low participation has been a concern for the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling co-op team.
With the coronavirus pandemic affecting sports this season, head coach Tyler Heck feared that the numbers would drop off even further.
Instead, the program’s recruitment efforts paid off. The team increased to 17 wrestlers this season, up from 15 last year. Also, several more athletes are contemplating joining up, Heck said.
“We have a couple kids coming in from the youth club to help boost those numbers and picked up a couple kids who had never tried it before,” Heck said. “I was surprised by that. I thought kids would shy away from wrestling in the middle of a pandemic.”
In some ways, the wrestling team was well-equipped to handle practicing during the pandemic. With infections being a common issue in the sport, properly cleaning equipment and uniforms is already part of the day-to-day routine.
The team also has plenty of space in their practice room to space out during warmups and conditioning exercises.
Still, in a sport that requires close contact between competitors, some changes needed to be made.
Heck said that he and his assistant coaches divided the team up into pods based on weight and experience levels so that every athlete would have good practice partners, and be easy to quarantine if there were any breakouts.
Beyond practices, the competition schedule will be radically different as well.
In an ordinary season, there would be a couple dual meets throughout the week, followed by a massive invitational on the weekend that featured 10 to 20 teams. This year, BFWB will have just one match a week with no large-scale tournaments until the state playoffs begin in early February.
Despite the challenges, the ChiefDogs could be in for a successful campaign. They bring back most of their top contributors from last season. The return of senior Raul Rojas, and juniors Ashton Robinson and Cristian Carreno will be key—all three placed in the top five for their respective weight classes at last season’s Rock Valley Conference championship meet .
Heck said that while winning would be a good byproduct of their limited dual-meet schedule, the team’s main goal is to make it through the regular season healthy, avoid illness and injuries, and make a strong showing at the regional meet in February.
