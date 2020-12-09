Big Foot/Bay wrestling sees numbers rise

During the past few seasons, low participation has been a concern for the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling co-op team.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting sports this season, head coach Tyler Heck feared that the numbers would drop off even further.

Instead, the program’s recruitment efforts paid off. The team increased to 17 wrestlers this season, up from 15 last year. Also, several more athletes are contemplating joining up, Heck said.

“We have a couple kids coming in from the youth club to help boost those numbers and picked up a couple kids who had never tried it before,” Heck said. “I was surprised by that. I thought kids would shy away from wrestling in the middle of a pandemic.”

In some ways, the wrestling team was well-equipped to handle practicing during the pandemic. With infections being a common issue in the sport, properly cleaning equipment and uniforms is already part of the day-to-day routine.

The team also has plenty of space in their practice room to space out during warmups and conditioning exercises.

Still, in a sport that requires close contact between competitors, some changes needed to be made.