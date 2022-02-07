Big Foot/Williams Bay, Badger wrestling results from conference tournaments

Rock Valley Conference Tournament: Big Foot/Williams Bay

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team took fifth place with 110.0 points in the Rock Valley Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Broadhead High School.

Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Chase Rodriguez placed first in the 113 lbs. weight class. He defeated Evansville senior Gunner Katzenmeyer in a 9-4 decision. That makes Rodriguez a two-time conference champion after also winning last year in his freshman campaign. He now has an overall record of 35-3 on the season.

Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Austin Cocroft finished 3rd in the 126 lbs. weight class. He defeated Evansville senior Camden Staver by pin fall at 5:32. His teammate and fellow senior Ashton Robinson came in second place at 132 lbs. Junior Christian Carreno also came in second at 138 lbs. Senior Nathaniel Hoyt placed fourth at 152 lbs.

Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Will Wojcik came in sixth place at 160 lbs. 195 lbs. junior Jax Hetel rounded out the place finishers for the Chiefs coming in fifth.

Final results

1 Evansville 248.5

2 Whitewater 208.0

3 Turner 203.0

4 East Troy 132.5

5 Bigfoot/Williams Bay 110.0

6 Brodhead/Juda 102.0

7 Edgerton 101.5

8 Clinton 91.0

9 Jefferson 49.0

Southern Lakes Conference Tournament: Badger

The Lake Geneva Badgers placed eighth out of eight teams with 97.0 accumulated points in their conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Burlington High School.

Badger sophomore Logan Clausen took 1st place in the 106 lbs. weight class after defeating Waterford sophomore Evan Gill 16-2 in a major decision. Clausen remains undefeated in his sophomore season at 10-0.

Badger sophomore Joey Bortolous came in fifth place after defeating Wilmot Union senior Jack Johnson in a forfeit.

132 lbs. Badger freshman Mason Smith captured a pin fall victory for third place over Waterford junior Jason Keeler. Senior Landon Boyd also placed third in his defeat over Union Grove senior Tyler Cook by pin fall 2:49 seconds into the match.

Junior Santino Buttita got a fourth place finish out of six in the 160 lbs. weight class. Jackson Braden, a sophomore heavyweight, came in third place with a 7-6 win over Delevan-Darien senior Logan Hermann in a tie break.

Final results

1 Burlington 228.0

2 Union Grove 167.5

3 Waterford 163.5

4 Delavan-Darien 160.0

5 Elkhorn Area 148.0

6 Wilmot Union 137.0

7 Westosha Central 130.0

8 Badger 97.0

Big Foot/Williams Bay will travel to Jefferson High School on Saturday, Feb. 12, to compete in the WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Badger will be competing at the WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Wilmot Union High School.

