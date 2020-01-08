Big Foot/Williams Bay's Raul Rojas wins crucial wrestling match

WALWORTH — Big Foot/Williams Bay's wrestling co-op won its first dual meet of the year on Jan. 7 in a home 38-36 victory over Shoreland Lutheran.

While every match was crucial in the two-point win, Raul Rojas' 8-6 decision over Taylor Johnson earned the ChiefDogs three critical points in the closest match of the night. Below are the second and third periods of that intense bout.