Big Foot/Williams Bay's Raul Rojas wins crucial wrestling match

WALWORTH — Big Foot/Williams Bay's wrestling co-op won its first dual meet of the year on Jan. 7 in a home 38-36 victory over Shoreland Lutheran. 

While every match was crucial in the two-point win, Raul Rojas' 8-6 decision over Taylor Johnson earned the ChiefDogs three critical points in the closest match of the night. Below are the second and third periods of that intense bout. 

