Big Foot/Williams Bay's Raul Rojas wins crucial wrestling match

WALWORTH — Big Foot/Williams Bay's wrestling co-op won its first dual meet of the year on Jan. 7 in a home 38-36 victory over Shoreland Lutheran.
While every match was crucial in the two-point win, Raul Rojas' 8-6 decision over Taylor Johnson earned the ChiefDogs three critical points in the closest match of the night. Below are the second and third periods of that intense bout.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
